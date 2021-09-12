Flipper’s Singapore Is Officially Halal-Certified

If you love pancakes, chances are, Flipper’s Singapore is on your list of favourites.

Known for its soft, jiggly soufflé pancakes, the eatery from Tokyo has been delighting the tastebuds of Singaporeans at its Ngee Ann City outlet.

However, the problem of queueing during peak hours might weigh on our minds before heading down as everyone’s eager for a slice of that puffy goodness.

We have good news—Flipper’s will be opening a 2nd outlet in Bugis.

Image courtesy of Flipper’s Singapore

The best part? They’re freshly halal-certified, which means more from the Muslim community can enjoy their food.

Flipper’s Singapore officially halal-certified

According to Flipper’s Singapore on Saturday (11 Sep), they are officially the first eatery in Singapore to serve halal-certified soufflé pancakes from Japan.

Source

If you haven’t been there before and are looking for some recommendations, you can’t go wrong with their classic authentic Kiseki Pancake Plain.

Source

Once served, it’s best to quickly take pictures for the gram and tuck into the pancakes to best enjoy their texture and flavour.

Those who love a healthy dose of fibre from fruits can opt for the Strawberry Ade, which serves these chiffon cloud pancakes with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas.

Source

Matcha desserts are a staple at Japanese cafés, and you’d be delighted to know that there’s a green tea version of the pancakes. Introducing the Kiseki Pancake Matcha.

Source

The toppings of green tea honey, matcha whipped cream, azuki bean paste, and matcha powders would surely elevate the experience for matcha lovers with each bite.

2nd outlet opening in Bugis Junction

In their announcement poster above, Flipper’s Singapore also teased a 2nd outlet, opening soon in Bugis Junction in October.

It will be located on the 1st floor at #01-97. So be sure to look out for the official opening next month.

Until then, we can still head over to their Ngee Ann City outlet for a taste of some jiggly, buttery, and 100% halal soufflé pancakes.

Here’s what you need to know to get there.

Flipper’s Singapore – Ngee Ann City outlet

Address: 391A Orchard Road, #B1-56 Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238873

Opening hours: 11am-9pm

Nearest MRT station: Orchard

Jio your Muslim friends for brunch dates

With their brand new halal certification, we trust our Muslim friends would be rejoicing over the news. They now get to savour Japanese soufflé pancakes right in the heart of Singapore.

If you have Muslim friends you’d like to jio for a brunch date, send this news to them.

Featured image adapted from Eatbook & Flipper’s Singapore on Facebook.