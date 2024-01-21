Gardens By The Bay CNY Display Features Majestic 15-Metre Dragon & Auspicious Flowers

Gardens By The Bay Flower Dome Has Dragon Display For CNY 2024

Those who are looking for a nice floral and Chinese New Year (CNY)-themed display for a long weekend date need to look no further than Gardens By The Bay (GBTB).

To celebrate the occasion, the attraction is hosting ‘Dahlia Dreams: Legend of the Dragon Gate’, which features a huge dragon statue as well as several CNY elements such as lion dance costumes and gongs.

The event is happening until 25 Feb 2024.

Gardens by the Bay has beautiful flowers for CNY 2024

The event at GBTB’s Flower Dome will include an international selection of auspicious flowers, including the Dahlia.

Other bright and beautiful flowers visitors can look out for are the Camilla, Celosia, and Mandarin Orange.

But the star of the show is the dragon centrepiece to mark the Year of the Dragon.

Designed by artist James Doran-Webb, the Wood Dragon is a 5.5-metre-tall driftwood sculpture named ‘The Bearer of Infinite Blessings’.

The sculpture spans an amazing 15 metres, overlooking the various dahlias on display, noted GBTB on its Dahlia Dreams 2024 webpage.

It reportedly took 9,000 hours to make with recycled stainless steel and hardwood from the Vitex parviflora or smallflower chastetree at the Flower Dome.

The Dahlia Dreams display, which opens from 9am to 9pm daily, will last until 25 Feb 2024.

To gain access, you have to buy tickets to Dahlia Dreams 2024 from the GBTB website. Once you’ve done that, here’s how to get there:



Dahlia Dreams: Legend of the Dragon Gate @ Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Gardens by the Bay

Website: Gardens by the Bay

