Gardens By The Bay’s Dahlia Dreams Lets You Take Extra Lit CNY Photos

Though Chinese New Year is about spending time with loved ones, you don’t necessarily have to do that at home. A change of scenery would be nice, and there’s no better place than Gardens by the Bay (GBTB).

Marking the occasion, GBTB recently launched the floral display Dahlia Dreams, filled with auspicious decorations and showstopping flowers.

What sets this display apart are the traditional Chinese moon gates, a stunning River Hongbao lantern, and vibrant florals.

If your family hasn’t made any plans yet to usher in the Year of the Tiger, here’s a fun option for you to consider.

GBTB has giant moon gates & cute tiger sculptures this CNY

Despite travels gradually resuming, many of us may not have the opportunity to explore new destinations yet.

But we need not go far for such an experience, thanks to GBTB’s stunning displays. Step through these gigantic moon gates that look like portals to another world and you’ll instantly feel like you’re somewhere else.

With unusually large, colourful flower and rabbit sculptures around, the fantasy can seem real.

As you navigate the lush surroundings, stop by this traditional Chinese pavilion that looks like it came right out of a period drama.

The only things you’ll be missing are the flowy dresses and elaborate headgear.

While you’re admiring the scenery and snapping photos, try to spot these charming tiger cub sculptures that’ll make any animal lover squeal in delight.

Standing guard among the field of flowers are auspicious decorations such as couplets and giant coin pouches which symbolise good fortune and prosperity.

Whether or not you believe in the Chinese zodiac, this smol and cheerful pair of tiger cubs will surely make you go “aww”.

Creative enthusiasts will also admire this painting representing the Four Gentlemen of Chinese art — the bamboo, the chrysanthemum, the plum blossom, and the orchid.

The plants’ qualities are said to represent virtues like endurance, fortitude, and modesty, which have allowed us to overcome challenges during the ongoing pandemic.

GBTB lanterns & moon gates look extra lit at night

The evening may not be the ideal time to see flowers, but you’ll probably rethink that sentiment after seeing these illuminated versions at GBTB.

Lighting up in glorious colours as darkness falls, they accompany the surrounding architectural displays beautifully.

Imagine how lit your Instagram photos will be when you pose under this majestic moon gate or at the regal pavilion.

Don’t forget to take some snapshots of the blooms too, as they take on a whole new life at night.

Showstopper flowers bring CNY to GBTB

Besides the remarkable displays, you can enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature thanks to lively florals like peony and lily blooms, narcissus, chrysanthemums, and cymbidiums.

As its name suggests, the main stars of Dahlia Dreams are the 2,000 showstopping dahlias.

Native to Mexico and Central America, these plants start to bloom late in the summer until frost sets in during autumn.

The Dahlia Dreams display is only available till 20 Feb, so mark your calendars and schedule a visit with your loved ones. To set your plan in motion, you should purchase tickets via this link.

Here’s how to get there:

Address: Flower Dome at Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Bayfront Station

Bond with family over lanterns & flowers during CNY

While our travel options are limited, there’s no need to stay cooped up indoors during CNY. Instead, book an outing to GBTB and take your loved ones with you.

We adore these auspicious CNY displays, so viewing them up close will let us make unforgettable memories with our loved ones too.

After all, it’s the good company that matters most.

