Tiger CNY Light-Up In Chinatown Starts On 7 Jan

As we usher in 2022, Chinese zodiac experts will be sure to remind you of the year’s significance as we welcome the Year of the Tiger.

As per tradition, Chinatown will play centre stage to a whole slew of Chinese New Year (CNY) light-up decorations.

This year, a gigantic display featuring a family of tigers will stand proud on the famous intersection of Upper Cross Street and New Bridge Road.

The light-up display includes a streak of tigers gazing upon the passing cars and pedestrians.

The beautiful display certainly symbolises a roaring start to the new year, no matter the time of day.

Tiger light-up at Chinatown divided into 3 segments

From 7 Jan to 2 Mar, Chinatown will be illuminated with tiger-themed light ups to celebrate CNY

The decorations are mainly located along New Bridge Road and are separated into 3 segments, each signifying a different phase of a tiger’s life.

The first segment depicts a cub’s early life, exploring the world and frolicking in nature.

The second stretch shows the tigers journey into adulthood. Symbols of wealth such as pineapples and gold ingots complete the display.

Lastly, the third stretch features flowing waters and koi fishes representing perseverance and longevity.

The whole display culminates in the centrepiece, showing a family of tigers. As the father tiger stands victoriously on a rock, his family plays carefully underneath.

In collaboration with local art partners and the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF), the display also aims to raise awareness on tiger conservation.

Year of the Tiger set to bring more energy

According to The Japan Times, the Year of the Tiger is a special one as the active and motivated tiger replaces the passive ox in the zodiac calendar.

As we look to move on from another year riddled with Covid-19, the tiger is believed to bring about higher energy levels and conviction to achieve the various goals set out.

There is also a belief that as we transition from the yin of the ox into the yang of the tiger, 2022’s outlook will be more positive than 2021.

Hope the new year will be kind to all

No matter what 2022 has in store for us, we can recharge ourselves by basking in the lights of these tiger displays in Chinatown.

Let’s hope that the new year will be kind to us and that the Covid-19 pandemic will show signs of abating soon.

