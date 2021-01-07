Herd Of Ox Decorations ‘Gather’ At Chinatown To Welcome The New Lunar Year

Every Chinese New Year (CNY), Chinatown takes on a new look with beautiful lights and decorations as families flock over to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Chinese New Year decorations for 2020

Source

While this year’s CNY will be a more muted affair due to the pandemic, the area will still be adorned with decorations that Singaporeans have grown accustomed to over the years.

As the Year of the Ox approaches, Chinatown is now preparing to put up new decorations once again, this time with what appears to be a whole ‘herd’ of cow statues.

Source

Seeing the oxen in their plastic wrappings lined on Chinatown’s grass patches, some netizens couldn’t help but joke that the area now looks just like a farm.

Year of the ox decorations at Chinatown

According to a post on Facebook, the decorations were brought to Chinatown on Monday (4 Jan).

Source

To usher in the Year of the Ox, a whole herd of them – brand new in their plastic wrappings – have now gathered on a grass patch at Chinatown between Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road.

Source

They certainly look like they are gearing up for what’s going to be a legen-dairy CNY display.

Due to crowd restrictions, there will be no CNY bazaar at Chinatown this year.

But if pictures of the decorations are anything to go by, we expect the festive atmosphere to be comparable to previous years.

Netizens joke that Chinatown now looks like a cattle farm

Seeing one of the pictures on Facebook, this netizen couldn’t help but notice that Chinatown now bears resemblance to a cow farm.

Translation: Chinatown now has a new cow farm

Source

Other netizens found the sight of the ox statues neatly lined up and surrounded by barriers udderly hilarious.

Source

Another Facebook user joked that the oxen were flouting safe distancing rules by gathering in a herd.

Translation: The cows are not keeping a safe distance from one another

Source

Can’t wait to see the final decorations

Well, it looks like the fanfare over CNY decorations certainly started early this year.

Not sure about you, but we certainly can’t wait for the decorations to be up officially so we get to see the final product and welcome the Year of the Ox.

Are you planning to visit Chinatown this CNY to soak in the festivities? Let us know in the comments down below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook