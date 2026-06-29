Thai star Gemini Norawit thanks fans for warm Orchard welcome, says S’pore has made him ‘work faster’

Thai singer-actor Gemini Norawit gets roaring welcome at new Bang & Olufsen flagship in Singapore

If you happened to walk past Scotts Square on the evening of Thursday (25 June) and were utterly bewildered by the sight — and sound — of a screaming horde with phones raised sky-high, don’t worry. There was nothing to be concerned about (unless you count your eardrums).

That was simply Thai singer-actor Norawit Titicharoenrak, better known as Gemini, getting a very loud, very loving Singapore welcome.

The 22-year-old was in town for the opening of Danish luxury audio house Bang & Olufsen’s gleaming new flagship at Scotts Square, now housed in a 2,853 sq ft corner unit just a few doors down from its old spot.

Bigger, grander, and launched in the brand’s 100th anniversary year, the boutique also marks Bang & Olufsen’s first Culture Store concept in Southeast Asia.

Fans, naturally, had staked out the storefront long before the event officially kicked off, hoping for even the briefest glimpse of the star.

And they certainly weren’t disappointed. Every time Gemini stepped out or even vaguely materialised behind the glass doors, the volume outside shot up like someone had cranked the dial to max. No premium sound system required.

Gemini thanks fans for enthusiastic welcome

For the uninitiated, Gemini first caught the public eye on the talent search ‘Thailand School Star 2019’.

He then shot to superstardom with the hit drama ‘My School President’.

Since then, roles in titles like ‘Moonlight Chicken’ and ‘My Love Mix-Up!’ have cemented his status as one of Thai entertainment’s most recognisable young stars.

At Scotts Square, that regional popularity was plain to see, and Gemini, looking polished in a well-fitted grey suit and trendy glasses, clearly noticed, too.

In a quick doorstop interview with MS News, he said he was thrilled to see so many fans turn up.

“I’m very happy and excited to meet them because I don’t get the chance to meet Singaporean fans that much,” he shared.

Coming here and seeing this many people supporting me and waiting outside, I feel very grateful. Thank you guys, love you.

Those weren’t just pretty words, either.

Throughout the evening, Gemini ventured well beyond his official ribbon-cutting duties, wandering off to wave and say hi to supporters gathered outside the storefront.

A+ fan service, if you ask us.

Singapore wishlist includes crispy pork belly and golf

For someone who inspires that much screaming, Gemini’s Singapore wishlist is refreshingly down-to-earth.

He’s no stranger to the Lion City, having visited a few times before, including a joint fan meeting in March 2025 with fellow Thai heartthrob Nattawat “Fourth” Jirochtikul, his onscreen partner, whom fans adore for their easy chemistry.

Naturally, any conversation about to-do lists here eventually circles back to food. When we asked if there was anything he still wanted to try, he didn’t hesitate for long.

“Crispy pork belly,” he said, explaining that he’s had it before, just never in Singapore.

As for places he still wants to visit, Gemini named Sentosa. Specifically, to practise his swing.

“I want to go to the golf club!” he laughed. Given the photos he’s posted of himself looking very cool on the course, this certainly feels on-brand.

Turns out his Singapore itinerary has room for something a little wilder, too.

Asked what he likes to do whenever he’s in town (besides turning up at fancy events and casually sending fans into a frenzy), he said he’d probably head to the Night Safari to take pictures.

“So you’re an animal lover?” we wondered out loud, to which Gemini nodded and quietly smiled in response.

Singapore may have made him ‘move faster’

He may not visit all that often, but it seems some local habits have rubbed off on him anyway.

“I think Singaporeans are… they work quite fast,” he mused. “Their normal lives are quite fast, so maybe I picked that up. Moving fast, working fast.”

Gemini also has a more nostalgic Singapore association: Universal Studios Singapore.

Asked if there’s a song that reminds him of the country, he immediately brought up “the Universal Studios song”, likely the theme that plays as visitors enter the park.

“I came here as a kid, going to Universal Studios,” he said. “Great times, great times.”

The B&O product he uses every day

Chatting with Gemini in one of the new flagship’s cosy, living-room-like setups, we had to ask the all-important question: which Bang & Olufsen product is his favourite?

“The Beoplay H100 headphones,” he answered almost immediately. “It’s very easy to use, and the design’s great.”

Asked what he usually plays on them, Gemini admitted — with a sheepish chuckle, as if to say “is this kind of vain?” — that he mostly listens to his own songs.

Can’t say we blame him, especially since he reckons the tracks sound even better through them than on other devices: “much more warm, much more bassy”, as he put it.

He was equally won over by the noise cancelling, noting that “you can’t hear the sounds from outside”. Handy, we imagine, for tuning out screaming fans (kidding, Gemini, we know you love them).

Before you head off to score a pair for yourself, though, be prepared to loosen the purse strings as they’re priced at a not-so-modest S$2,550 on the official B&O website.

Still, if you’re keen on trying the products yourself — or simply walking where Gemini once strode — here’s how to get to the new Bang & Olufsen flagship:



Bang & Olufsen flagship store

Address: 6 Scotts Road, #01-12/13/14/15 Scotts Square, Singapore 228209

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 11am to 7pm (Sundays)

Nearest MRT station: Orchard

Also read: Thai-HK actress Lingling Kwong draws huge crowds at Chinatown, says she eats up to 9 eggs a day

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Featured image by MS News (photography by Felicia Fun) and courtesy of Bang & Olufsen.