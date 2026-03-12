Thai-HK actress Lingling Kwong draws huge crowds at Chinatown, says she eats up to 9 eggs a day

Lingling Kwong in Singapore for Sinnkawa anniversary celebration, draws huge crowds at Chinatown

We’re in a cab fast approaching Trengganu Street in bustling Chinatown when we notice a massive crowd outside a particular store.

Sure, the area is usually lively and swarming with tourists, even on a regular weekday afternoon. But to the point that officers in high-vis jackets are needed to direct people around?

All eyes also seem to be fixed on a corner shop with peppy turquoise details on its facade, and that’s when it hits us: Oh. That’s where we’re going.

Like the mob, we’re there for one person: Thai-Hong Kong actress Lingling Kwong, who was in town to make a special appearance at local lifestyle brand Sinnkawa’s first anniversary celebration.

Shows off easy charm and impressive multilingual skills

The 30-year-old’s fame skyrocketed following her breakout role in The Secret of Us, where she and Thai actress Orm Kornnaphat play former lovers who unexpectedly meet again years after a painful breakup. And yes, you can find it on Netflix.

The drama quickly won viewers over, many of whom became enamoured with the the stars’ on-screen chemistry. Soon enough, the internet did what it does best and christened the duo with their own pairing name: LingOrm.

Alas, Kwong was flying solo when she met the media for a brief interview on the second level of Sinnkawa on Thursday (12 March). Not that she needed much help commanding the room by herself.

With bright, sparkly eyes that curved into endearing crescents whenever she smiled or laughed (which was often), Kwong carried herself with an easy charm that really lit up the room. A cliché description, perhaps, but we’ll allow it this time.

The session began with a casual display of her linguistic range. Asked how she felt about being in Singapore, Kwong replied: “I’m excited because so many fans came here today”, switching effortlessly between English, Thai, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

We half-expected Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s legendary ‘magic language-switching cup’ to show up at one point.

One of the cutest moments of the day came when she was asked what her birthday wish for Sinnkawa was. Without missing a beat, Kwong broke into a dainty, impromptu rendition of Happy Birthday.

Lingling Kwong shares secret to staying slim

Speaking of birthdays, Sinnkawa marked the occasion by unveiling a brand-new character: the Sun-Tanned Merlion, essentially a holiday-loving, beach-bronzed version of the classic Merlion and Merlina mascots.

Naturally, Kwong was asked to imagine her own version of Singapore’s most famous mythical creature.

“It would have a six-pack,” she said thoughtfully. “Maybe she works out a lot and has muscles. She goes to the gym a lot and holds a dumbbell. Is that possible?” Sinnkawa, you heard the woman.

Somewhere along the way, the conversation drifted to how she unwinds despite a packed filming schedule, a question often posed to in-demand celebrities constantly flying between projects, cities, and time zones.

Kwong’s answer, however, was refreshingly simple. “I have time for sleep,” she said matter-of-factly. “I sleep and I eat a lot.”

“You can’t imagine I eat a lot, right?” she added with a laugh when the host, reading everyone’s mind, pointed out how slim she is. In fact, just that morning, she had posted a photo of herself flaunting her figure in an unbuttoned shirt and unzipped jeans for a Calvin Klein campaign.

But according to Kwong, eating and sleeping plenty are the real secrets behind her physique. She also consumes a remarkable number of hard-boiled eggs. And by “a lot”, we mean up to nine eggs a day. “It gives me a lot of protein,” she shrugged.

BRB, loading up on eggs. Though if you follow her on Instagram, you’ll also know she does a fair amount of Pilates, which probably helps, too.

A beat later, she circled back to the Merlion design idea. “Oh! Then maybe my Merlion can hold the egg with the dumbbell.”

She’s a cactus, not a flower

Kwong shared a few more titbits about herself when we headed downstairs for another quick chat before the cake-cutting ceremony (because it is a birthday celebration, after all).

For starters, laksa is her favourite Singaporean food, although she said that chicken rice ranks very highly, too. Well, eggs do go very well with both dishes.

Then came a more philosophical question: what kind of flower does she think she resembles?

Kwong paused for a moment, turning to a member of her team to say a word in Thai as she searched for the English translation. Then it came to her: “Cactus!”

Wait, cactus? Well, her reasoning actually made perfect sense. Just like a cactus doesn’t need frequent watering, she explained, she considers herself very low-maintenance and independent.

From what we saw that day, at least we know she isn’t prickly.

If you’d like to visit Sinnkawa to walk where Kwong walked and snap photos where she did (though we can’t guarantee you’ll look quite as good doing it), here’s how to get there:



Sinnkawa Café @ Chinatown

Address: 15 Trengganu Street #01-01, Singapore 058469

Opening hours: 10am to 11pm

Nearest MRT station: Chinatown

