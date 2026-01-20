31.9M IG followers, but Agnez Mo glad Reacher crew didn’t know her when they cast her in hit show

Agnez Mo reunites with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore, meets fans who have supported her for decades

The average Singaporean might not immediately recognise the name Agnes Monica Muljoto, better known as Agnez Mo. In her home country, though, the Indonesian singer-actress is nothing short of pop royalty.

That was abundantly clear at Madame Tussauds Singapore last Friday (16 Jan). Agnez, 39, reunited with her wax figure for the first time in more than three years.

The event also doubled as an intimate meet-and-greet with 45 fans. However, it felt less like a stuffy celebrity appearance and more like a casual family gathering. Half the attendees flew in from overseas to see her in the flesh (and, well, in wax).

Fans travel to Singapore to meet Agnez Mo

Agnez’s influence is such that one fan flew in from Australia specifically to see her. The fan arrived at midnight and departed again at 5pm the same day. This fan credited the star with giving her the courage to uproot her life completely.

29-year-old Yani told MS News that Agnez’s words inspired her to make the leap from Batam to Darwin, where she studied and is now working.

“She’s very positive and motivates me a lot,” Yani said. “Her quote is ‘dream, believe, and make it happen’. Out of nowhere, I said I wanted to go to Australia, so I believed and made it happen.”

The experience became even more surreal before the meet-and-greet had even begun.

Yani had DMed Agnez on Instagram to let her know she was flying in to see her. And Agnez later screenshotted the message and posted it on Instagram for her 31.9 million (yes, 31.9 million) followers.

Also in attendance were 15-year-old Agatha and her mother, 35-year-old Prettycillia. The duo travelled from Surabaya, proof that Agnez’s fandom spans generations.

“Every day when I went to school, my mum would play Agnez Mo songs in the car, so I just started liking her as well,” Agatha shared. She added that the trip to Singapore was entirely Prettycillia’s idea.

Fans love both her music and her personality

When asked what they love most about Agnez, fans cited not just her music but also her personality, something the singer-actress herself finds especially meaningful.

“That actually says a lot more,” Agnez said in an interview with MS News. “I think being a kind person should be the goal, too. Not just being successful, but being successful and kind.”

She also noted that some fans have supported her for over two decades. This is despite the many ways she has grown and evolved since starting her career at just six years old.

“They’re still here every step of the way,” she said. “And that’s something I truly appreciate.”

Excited to do ‘touristy stuff’ in Singapore

Besides the meet-and-greet, Agnez said she was looking forward to making the most of her time in the Lion City with a mix of “touristy stuff”. Including plenty of food stops, of course.

She spoke eagerly about her plans to sample local favourites like prawn mee, bak kut teh, and Ya Kun Kaya Toast. Agnez added that her “Singlish is activated lah”.

A trip to the Oceanarium and go-karting at HyperDrive were also on the itinerary, along with a visit to the National Museum.

“I’ve never done these things before, so I’m excited,” she gushed.

Flattered that ‘Reacher’ creator didn’t know who she was

While Singapore was a well-deserved break, Agnez is also gearing up for exciting professional milestones.

Last year, she spent six months in Toronto, Canada, filming the next season of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’, one of the most-streamed shows globally.

What made the role especially rewarding was that Agnez earned it on merit, not fame.

She auditioned like any other actor and, after passing callbacks, landed the role of Lila Hoth, a young Indonesian woman searching for her father in the United States.

It was only during her chemistry test with series lead Alan Ritchson that ‘Reacher’ creator Nick Santora realised just how well-known she was.

“To me, that is such a huge compliment, because that means I actually got the job for my skills, not because of my followers,” Agnez said.

You might catch the fourth season of ‘Reacher’ sometime this year. In the meantime, you can visit Madame Tussauds Singapore to see Agnez’s wax twin.

Also read: Fan Bingbing visits S’pore for skincare brand launch, says discipline & good sleep are key to beauty

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Madame Tussauds Singapore and by MS News (photography by Aleena Jaison).