Fan Bingbing visits S’pore for skincare brand launch, says discipline & good sleep are key to beauty

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing visits Singapore for launch of skincare brand Fan Beauty Diary at Watsons

If there’s anyone who can pull off showing up at Jewel Changi Airport on a weekend in an ultra-glamorous, glittering ballgown that looks more at home on a red carpet, it’s Chinese actress Fan Bingbing.

The 44-year-old star was in Singapore last Saturday (3 Jan) for the official local launch of her skincare brand, Fan Beauty Diary, now available exclusively at Watsons.

Fan founded Fan Beauty Diary in 2018, a brand consumers know best for its high-performance facial masks. These masks blend advanced skincare technology with gentle, skin-friendly ingredients.

Among its bestsellers are the Seagrape Deep Hydrating Water Gel Mask, an award-winning favourite recognised for its bouncy jelly-gel sheet that delivers intense hydration; the Dragon’s Blood Lentinus Fermentation Facial Treatment Mask, which focuses on skin repair and barrier support; and the Astaxanthin Coffee Double Anti-Wrinkle Icy Morning Mask, designed for a quick, cooling pick-me-up.

Sure, not all of us can look like Fan Bingbing. However, we can at least get one step closer to her glow, sheet mask by sheet mask.

Fan Bingbing’s beauty secret: 2 sheet masks a day

Fan Bingbing admitted during a brief Q&A with reporters at the event, also attended by influencers, special guests, and fans, that even she has to put in effort to look like Fan Bingbing.

Known for her luminous complexion, she was candid about the discipline behind it. “Everyone knows I really love skincare,” she said. “No matter how late I finish work, I will complete my skincare routine. Every step has to be done properly.”

She revealed that she uses two sheet masks daily, one in the day and one at night, but stressed that consistency matters far more than excess.

“Only with day-by-day persistence can you be in a better state,” she explained. Fan added that “a woman’s best state is having enough self-discipline and perseverance”.

And yes, this applies to the guys, too. “I’m not sure about Singapore, but in China, men are living increasingly refined lifestyles,” she shared in response to a question by MS News. “As women, we cannot lose out to them!”

She observed that men’s skincare routines are becoming more extensive, and that taking care of one’s appearance is no longer just about vanity. “With good grooming and presence, a man can do well in the workplace, in his family life, and in everyday living, too.”

At the same time, Fan cautioned against blindly following trends or copying someone else’s routine.

“Everyone’s skin type is different, so you should choose products that suit your own skin condition,” she said. “Don’t just buy something because everyone else is buying it.”

On acting plans & her definition of beauty

Naturally, questions also turned to Fan’s acting career.

Thanking fans for their continued support, she shared that she remains open to new roles. In particular, those that offer something different or more challenging.

She said she is currently in discussions with directors she admires (without naming anyone). Fan added that she would be happy to return to the screen if the right opportunity arises.

On a more personal note, Fan said her New Year priorities are simple: staying healthy, being happy, and continuing to work closely with her team.

When asked about her definition of beauty, she offered a grounded perspective. “Beauty has many definitions,” she mused. “At this stage of my life, living each day well, living happily, that is beauty.”

She added that beauty is “a mental state”, shaped by discipline and balance, explaining:

When you take good care of your life and make sure you rest well, everything comes together — that’s overall beauty.

Get a free limited-edition makeup pouch when you shop Fan Beauty Diary at Watsons.

While getting enough sleep and keeping life in balance is ultimately up to you, getting your hands on a Fan Beauty Diary sheet mask to give your skin a quick boost is decidedly easier.

Fan Beauty Diary is currently available online at Watsons and across 22 selected stores islandwide. These include Bugis Junction, Ion Orchard, VivoCity, Jewel Changi Airport, and Marina Bay Sands, among others.

To mark the launch, shoppers who spend S$249 or more on Fan Beauty Diary products from now till 4 Feb will receive a complimentary New Year Limited Edition Makeup Pouch, while stocks last.

The Singapore debut also marks a meaningful milestone in Fan Beauty Diary’s regional journey.

After launching here, the brand will roll out in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam in March and April. It also plans to expand into Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the United States.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Fan shared that each market will receive products tailored to local skin needs and preferences.

Fan’s appearance in Singapore also kicked off Watsons’ Shopathon Mania, an islandwide campaign that promises more brand spotlights and exclusive deals.

Watsons Singapore managing director Irene Lau also teased that Fan’s meet-and-greet sets the tone for “more exciting celebrity encounters and unique experiences” to come. So it looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to see who might be dazzling fans on our sunny shores next.

