GetGo Is New Entrant To Car-Sharing Market, Hopes To Introduce 400 Cars By March

In a busy city like Singapore where car ownership is costly and punctuality is valuable, car-sharing services have become a huge saviour for many.

Fresh to the Singapore car-sharing scene is GetGo, a local start-up that allows users to access its fleet of cars just minutes after registering, without the need for cards or keys.

Now 400-car strong, the company has big ambitions of becoming the largest car-sharing provider by the end of this year.

Swift & seamless registration process on GetGo car-sharing app

GetGo’s greatest draw arguably lies in its seamlessness.

Within just minutes, users can get from installing the app to registering, and locating one of their vehicles.

This is achievable through the app’s integration with MyInfo — a Government service that helps to accelerate the process of filling up electronic forms.

You will, however, have to fill in your payment details separately.

GetGo also gets additional points for convenience as it doesn’t require any cards or keys to unlock its cars. The app alone allows users to book, unlock and lock vehicles.

Rental fees from $3 per hour

There are no membership, subscription, or deposit fees when it comes to GetGo.

Fees are calculated according the duration and mileage a user incurs. GetGo then charges them to users’ debit or credit cards.

Car rental fees start from $3 per hour but can go up to $9 during peak hours, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Hopes to roll out 1,000 cars by end of 2021

In a press release today (25 Feb), GetGo shared that it hopes to roll out 400 cars across 300 locations by next month.

The company also has plans to expand its fleet to 1,000 cars and 600 stations by the end of the year, making it the largest carsharing platform in Singapore.

If you’re keen on signing up for GetGo, their mobile app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

New users can also enjoy $5 off their maiden ride with the code GETGO5OFF.

Singapore can be a green nation too

Singapore dependency on private cars must be curbed in order for us to be a green nation.

We’re heartened that Singaporeans are responding to the challenge and are constantly coming up with new ways to tackle the problem.

