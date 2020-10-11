New Car-Sharing App Shariot Offers Rental Services Without Membership Fees

Since owning a car in Singapore can be costly, drivers without one appreciate the availability of easy rental services. New to the market is car-sharing app Shariot, which claims to offer the most affordable service yet.

Boasting a fairly large fleet of cars for prices as low as $1/hour, the rates aren’t the only thing making jaws drop.

From short rental periods to no membership fees, here’s how the new service claims to be different from its competitors.

Minimum rental period of 15 minutes

Now that many of us are working from home (WFH), ordering lunch has become a habit, that we may forget about the rather costly delivery fees.

Picking up orders ourselves is an option, but not when the food you’re craving is some distance away.

If you have a license and a few minutes to spare, taking a break from your computer screen for a short drive sounds like a good idea.

A few swipes on the Shariot app following 3 easy steps, and you’re good to go.

You can make that quick trip to dabao lunch in no time, and enjoy the pick-up promo prices most food delivery apps offer.

Shariot states on its website that rates start from $0.125/15 mins, so your drive to work may cost even less than a bus or MRT fare.

No monthly membership payment

Services that convenient often come with a catch, but Shariot seems convicted to keep things simple for users.

They have even waived membership fees, save for a $100 refundable security deposit upon registering, which you’ll get back upon terminating your account.

Other than that, all you’ll have to pay for are:

car usage

petrol

ERP & parking fees

Car-sharing app Shariot offers rental at affordable rates

A check on the website shows rental rates from as low as $1/hour for “saver” cars during “super off-peak” periods, which is from midnight to 5.59am.

If you wish to drive at regular hours of the day, expect a mininum $3-5/hour charge.

The “saver” series includes cars like Toyota Altis, Wish, Kia Forte and Volkswagen Polo, so you’d be in for a comfortable yet economical drive.

Larger families will also be able to find cars to accommodate everyone.

You can read more about the service on their website here, before deciding to make a booking.

Accessible option for quick trips or late-night drives

As most of the cars are located in the heartlands and near MRT stations, making spur-of-the-moment bookings won’t be a problem.

With rental available round the clock, you won’t have to reject your friends who jio you for supper just because you have no transport late at night.

Whether it’s an all-day road trip with friends or a quick drive to the nearest restaurant, this service will make travelling a lot easier.

Featured image adapted from YouTube.