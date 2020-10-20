2 Pigeons Spotted Feasting On Dishes At Geylang Cai Png Stall

For hygiene reasons, most customers would be grossed out to see birds flying around places they’re eating at.

Source

That’s why many open-air hawker centres and markets have installations like bird spikes to discourage them from flying in.

On Monday (19 Oct), a netizen was hanging out at Geylang when he spotted at least 2 pigeons having a feast at a cai png stall, pecking away at some of its dishes.

Footage of the ‘feast’ was uploaded the next day on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

The clip was reportedly captured at the mixed rice stall near Lorong 15 Geylang.

2 pigeons peck away at dishes at Geylang cai png stall

In the short video, 2 black pigeons are pecking away at cai png dishes placed out in the open. The food is apparently left unattended.

Source

One of the birds is seen helping itself to pieces of fried chicken, while its pal in the background appears undecided.

Source

The birds are unperturbed by the cameraman’s presence as they continue to feast on the dishes.

However, the pair flies away almost immediately as he suddenly comes closer to the stall.

Source

Netizens concerned about hygiene

The troubling video garnered over 200 shares within a short span of 1 hour.

Predictably, most netizens were appalled by the events in the footage.

Source

Another pointed out that it was unwise to leave the food unattended.

Source

Others joked that one of the birds were cannibals, as the fried item that it was eating was a chicken — which is also considered a bird.

Source

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Food Agency for comments. Stay tuned for further updates.

Hope affected dishes were not served

We hope the affected dishes were not served to customers and that the stall will take the necessary steps to deter similar ‘unsolicited guests’ from flying into the premises.

Have you seen similar scenes at another eatery? Share your experiences with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.