19-Year-Old Girl Sits On Staircase Railings Of Sengkang HDB On 7 Apr Evening

Sengkang is usually a quiet estate that’s away from the buzz of town.

On Wednesday (7 Apr), however, the tranquility of the estate was broken by a commotion that took place at a Sengkang HDB block.

A 19-year-old girl was reportedly seen sitting on top of the staircase railings between the 26th and 27th floor.

Source

Thankfully, SCDF officers managed to rescue her after 3 hours.

Girl sits on railings between 26th & 27th floor of Sengkang HDB

A 14-second clip shared by Shin Min Daily News shows a human silhouette sitting at the staircase railings between the 26th and 27th floor of an HDB block.

Source

It appears the girl was sitting on the railings with her hands on the ceiling as support.

The incident apparently took place at Block 443C along Fernvale Road at around 6.45pm.

According to the Chinese news outlet, the girl had, at one point, dangled one of her legs over the railing.

One resident interviewed by Shin Min Daily said it was a nerve-wracking sight and that she felt weak just looking at the incident unfolding.

Source

An inflatable air pack was also positioned at the foot of the HDB block, directly below the stairwell.

Source

Girl rescued after 3 hours

After 3 long hours, SCDF officers successfully rescued the teenager.

In response to Shin Min Daily’s queries, the police revealed that the 19-year-old was later arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

Kudos to the SCDF officers for rescuing the girl

Kudos to the SCDF officers for their bravery in rescuing the 19-year-old despite a gruelling 3-hour operation.

We hope the teenager did not suffer any injuries and would receive the help she requires.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.