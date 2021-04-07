6,500 Drivers Caught For Speeding Along Sengkang Roads Since Sep 2019: Shanmugam

Some roads in Singapore are apparent hotbeds for speeding. But they can cause disturbances to residents if the roads are in residential areas.

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Gan Thiam Poh had asked for the amount of drivers caught speeding along these Sengkang roads in the past 18 months.

Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said in a written reply to the parliamentary question on Monday (5 Apr) that 6,500 drivers were caught during that period.

Sengkang West Way formed the majority of speeding violations.

6,500 speeding violations on Sengkang roads since Sep 2019

Mr Gan had asked about the following roads and the number of speeding violations there

Fernvale Street

Fernvale Link

Jalan Kayu

Fernvale Road

Sengkang West Way

Mr Shanmugam said that between Sep 2019 and Feb 2021, Traffic Police took action against 6,500 drivers for speeding along these roads.

Fernvale Link

Source

Of the five roads, Sengkang West Way constituted the majority of speeding violations, Mr Shanmugam said.

Source

Operations to detect speeding including in Sengkang

TP has been working with the Land Transport Authority to detect speeding cases at these locations and others.

They also conduct checks on illegal modifications on vehicles.

There are currently feasibility checks for whether deploying a speed camera at Sengkang West Way will deter speeding, Mr Shanmugan also noted.

Residents complained about speeding, loud noises

Mr Gan told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that he’d received feedback from residents about the speeding issues, as well as the loud noises some motorists emit.

The loud noises tend to come from illegally modified vehicle engines.

He also asked if these roads should be considered speeding red zones, although Mr Shanmugam said TP doesn’t define such zones.

Noise pollution a problem in residential areas

Especially within residential areas, speeding and emitting loud noises can be real sources of noise pollution.

When it’s done at night, it can affect well-being of children and adults alike.

Should there be a camera installed along such roads, they may help to deter speeding.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.