M’sia Girl Accidentally Kills Brother With Knife After Quarrel Over Car Seat, Police Investigating

Malaysian Girl, 18, Throws Knife At Younger Brother After Argument, Police Arrest Her

Anyone with siblings would know that it’s common to get into arguments, often over small matters.

Most of these squabbles don’t turn deadly, but it recently did for a 16-year-old boy in Malaysia.

After he had a quarrel with his older sister, tragedy struck when the girl threw a knife at him in anger, accidentally killing him.

Police have apprehended the girl, 18, and the case is currently under investigation.

Girl throws knife at brother after argument over car seat

China Press reports that the incident happened on Wednesday (19 Oct) in Ulu Pulai, a village in Ulu Choh, Johor.

Police said that they received a report about a boy who had been stabbed at around 2.15pm.

The siblings’ mother revealed that the victim had fought with his sister over a car seat on the way home from school.

According to police, the girl admitted to throwing a knife at her brother when he made fun of her as soon as they got home.

The knife stabbed the boy and he died from his injuries at 2.30pm.

Police apprehend girl for investigations

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin stated that an autopsy will be conducted on the victim at Sultanah Aminah Hospital on Thursday (20 Oct), Sinar Harian reports.

Authorities have apprehended the girl and will apply for a remand order to keep her in custody to assist in further investigations.

The police did not disclose any further details about the siblings’ identities.

They also did not reveal which part of the boy the weapon had hit when his sister hurled it at him.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Victoria Akvarel on Pexels, for illustration purposes only.

