3-year-old girl in Thailand rescued after being trapped in washing machine for over 2 hours

3-year-old girl stuck in washing machine for over two hours

A dramatic rescue unfolded at a residence in Phang Nga Province, Thailand, after a three-year-old girl was trapped inside the spin-dryer compartment of a washing machine for more than two hours.

Responders rushed to the single-story concrete house in Village 3, Ban Hin Lat, Kura Subdistrict, Kuraburi District, following an urgent plea for help.

Girl lost consciousness shortly after rescuers arrived

Upon arrival, they found the toddler wedged inside the spin dryer of a washing machine, according to Channel 8.

The young girl lost consciousness shortly after rescuers arrived, prompting an immediate emergency operation.

She climbed inside dryer but was unable to climb back out

According to the girl’s grandmother, she was at home looking after her two granddaughters while the children’s parents were away working at a local factory.

The three-year-old was playing inside the spin dryer but found herself unable to climb back out.

She ended up being trapped inside for more than two hours before her grandmother noticed something was wrong and alerted emergency services.

Victim sent to hospital while remaining inside detached drum

Observing that the child’s condition was deteriorating and that she had become unresponsive, the rescue team decided to dismantle the entire spin-dryer assembly from the washing machine housing.

With the girl still safely secured inside the detached drum, they rushed her to hospital for urgent medical intervention.

Upon arrival, a team of doctors and nurses immediately administered oxygen and placed her under close observation.

Rescuers freed child from drum eventually

Meanwhile, rescuers used specialised, high-precision hydraulic cutting tools to free the child.

Medical staff confirmed that she is now out of danger and remains under close medical supervision.

Also read: Young girl shaken after getting trapped inside GetGo car, parents call SCDF to pry door open



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Featured image adapted from Channel 8.