Go Lok Lok In Jurong West Kopitiam Has Promo Until 11 Dec

While dining establishments can’t sell alcohol past 10.30pm, there are still other ways to sin at night — if we’re talking about filling our tummies, of course. One way to go about that is a decadent lok lok supper.

In case you’re not aware, lok lok is a popular Malaysian street food, with various hotpot foods which are fried then served on skewers.

For Westies who would like to have something other than mala xiang guo and Haidilao for your next supper, perhaps you might want to make this Jurong West stall your next destination.

Go Lok Lok is having an ongoing promotion for buy 10 get 2 free, giving more bang for your buck.

Go Lok Lok is a newly opened stall in Jurong West coffeeshop

Located in a Jurong West coffee shop, Go Lok Lok only opened as recently as Oct but already draws large queues.

It might be because each stick costs just $1.

Various decadently-fried foods can be found at the stall, including some dishes unique to lok lok, such as enoki mushrooms stuffed in ham.

Favourites like beancurd skin and your usual hotpot delights are also there — including seafood.

Go Lok Lok prizes themselves on being an authentic take on lok lok, so Malaysians and regular visitors to JB and other parts of Malaysia might want to check out that claim.

Buy 10 get 2 free promo until 11 Dec

While their opening promotions of “buy 10 get 1 free” and “buy 20 get 2 free” are over, they have had a new promo since 28 Nov where they’re offering “buy 10 get 2 free”.

You just gotta state the promo at the counter.

Combine this with their $1 skewers and there’s no doubt that you’ll be left wanting to chug on a 500ml bottle of Yakult to detox.

But hey, it’s the festive season so a good lok lok dinner or supper is probably well-deserved after the year we’ve had.

And you know what, Jurong West is probably the closest we can get to Johor Bahru at the moment, so it’s not even that bad of a journey.

Go Lok Lok

Address: Meetup@494 Kopitiam, Blk 494 Jurong West Street 41, Singapore 640494

Opening hours: 4.30pm-1am (Mon-Sun)

Nearest MRT station: Lakeside

Facebook page: Go Lok Lok

