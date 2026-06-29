Cinema space in Golden Mile Tower now on sale for S$31M guide price, has seating capacity of 2,000

Cinema space on 3rd floor of Golden Mile Tower now occupied by Carnival Cinemas

A cavernous cinema space in Golden Mile Tower is now on sale, with a guide price of S$31 million.

An expression of interest exercise for the property will close at 3pm on 4 Aug, its exclusive marketing agent CBRE told RETALK Asia.

Cinema space in Golden Mile Tower is underneath Filmhouse

The commericial property is located on the third and fourth floors of 6001 Beach Road, underneath indie cinema Filmhouse, which is on the fifth floor.

It includes four auditoriums which can seat 2,000 people in total, and office space across both levels.

Its approximate strata area is 104,991 sq ft, which works out to S$295 per square foot (psf) based on the S$31 million guide price.

Foreigners and corporate entities are eligible to purchase the property without additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) being imposed.

Space currently occupied by Carnival Cinemas

The space is currently occupied by Carnival Cinemas, the largest multiplex chain in India.

It screens primarily Bollywood and regional movies.

Upstairs, Filmhouse took over a three-screen space from The Projector, which ceased operations in August 2025.

Sale is a rare opportunity: CBRE

CBRE Director of Capital Markets Joshua Giam said the sale was an “exceptionally unique opportunity” as such a sizeable strata-titled commercial space in a prime location is rarely up for grabs.

The space offers “a high degree of versatility”, he noted, as it can be reconfigured into a single large auditorium or partially converted into other uses, such as an event venue, media production studio or gym.

Thus, CBRE expects “strong interest” from end-users and investors eyeing opportunities for creative repositioning, rental uplift and long-term capital appreciation.

Also read: Opinion: Another indie cinema won’t fix what S’pore let die

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.