Google Pixel 7 Has 30x Zoom For Clear Photos & Live Translate For Seamless Conversations

Google Pixel 7 Phones Available At Challenger From S$999

Since the Google Pixel 6 smartphone was announced this time last year, techies have been speculating about when the next iteration would be launched.

After the Made By Google event on 6 Oct, they now have their answer.

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are officially coming to Singapore, and are now available for purchase.

Jam-packed with new features for security, photography, and battery life, the Google Pixel 7 Series phones are Google’s most advanced phones yet.

If you’re weighing new phone options, here’s a breakdown of their top features to help you out.

Capture memories as you see them, even from afar

Touted as Google Pixel’s most advanced cameras so far, they allow you to zoom in by up to 8x on the Google Pixel 7 and a whopping 30x on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

With Super Res Zoom, you can get a discreet – and most importantly clear – shot of your crush to show your girlfriends, or record your K-pop bias live at a concert. No more grainy footage to cherish your memories by.

When you’re at a crowded cafe or tourist hotspot, the Magic Eraser feature will come in handy to remove photobombers or unwanted objects from an otherwise Insta-worthy picture.

If you’ve struggled with how your skin looks on camera in the past, the Google Pixel 7 Series cameras take care of this with Real Tone, which portrays different skin tones more authentically.

For videos with a more polished touch, Cinematic Blur keeps the video’s main subject in focus while blurring out the background.

As you’re shooting, you’ll be able to see the effect in real-time due to the phone’s upgraded processor, Google Tensor G2.

Soon, you might find yourself becoming the go-to photographer and videographer in your friend group.

Talk to locals with ease & travel all day without battery worries

Now that Japan and Taiwan have loosened their Covid-19 border controls, we’ve got more options for that year-end vacay than before.

However, certain destinations do come with language barriers, which can be a problem especially when you’re travelling without a tour group.

That’s where the Google Pixel 7 Series’ Live Translate comes in, as it translates languages in real time so you can interact with locals as if you were one yourself.

A feature unique to the Google Pixel 7 Series, it is boosted by improved speech recognition which identifies words more accurately.

It also functions offline, which can be helpful when you need help upon landing and don’t have data roaming or a local SIM card yet.

Thanks to the faster Google Tensor G2, the Pixel 7 Series can recognise and respond to nuances in speech, language and routines, allowing your phone to react to your individual needs.

Apart from Live Translate, the Google Tensor G2 enables the Pixel 7 Series’ advanced features including:

Adaptive Battery

Assistant Voice Typing

Super Res Zoom

10-bit HDR Video

Cinematic Blur

Another issue that crops up on trips is a battery life that can accommodate full days taking photos and Instagram Stories, which the Google Pixel 7 Series aims to do with Adaptive Battery and Extreme Battery Saver.

The former identifies your usage patterns so that power can be conserved for your favourite apps and not wasted on rarely used features.

If you’re really having trouble finding an electrical socket or don’t have an international adapter yet, Extreme Battery Saver can keep your phone going for up to 72 hours.

It’ll also lessen the need to travel with a power bank or charger all the time, and who could say no to a lighter backpack?

Stay extra safe from increasingly complex scams

As the Internet becomes more and more embedded in our lives, online scams have also become more rampant.

While they may have been fairly easy to spot in the past, scammers have upped their game accordingly by operating through legitimate apps or under the guise of trusted organisations.

The Google Pixel 7 Series aims to remedy this with the combination of the Google Tensor G2 and security chip Titan M2.

Together, they form a security core that increases layers of hardware security, making it more difficult for scammers to access sensitive information like PINs and passwords.

The phones are also set to receive five years of updates that will steadily improve their security over time.

For extra safety, users can unlock their phones via facial recognition and make use of the privacy and security hub that’s coming to Pixel devices later this year.

Apart from giving the user more control over their privacy settings, it also has automatic security checks to make your phone less vulnerable.

As new scams seem to rear their ugly heads every day, a phone built for security gives one extra peace of mind.

Digitalise your daily life seamlessly

With smart homes and smart home appliances becoming more mainstream, smartphones have progressed from being mere communication tools to operation hubs for our day-to-day activities.

One can access a variety of extra features on the Pixel 7 when it is paired with the wireless Pixel Buds Pro, like audio controls, device location, and home device controls.

For instance, the Pixel Buds Pro automatically switches audio between the two devices so you don’t have to miss a word or note.

If you’re constantly misplacing your devices, you can ring either your phone or earbuds to find the other.

Both the buds and phone also enable you to manage connected home devices like lights.

Naturally, both devices are compatible with Google Nest, a hub device that integrates entertainment, home controls, Google Assistant, and audio calls.

Life can get overwhelming sometimes, so having a seamless network of intuitive devices can help make things more manageable.

Get Google Pixel 7 phones at Challenger & score perks

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are available at Challenger, with extra perks for those who purchase them within the promotional period.

Orders placed between now and 16 Oct will come with a S$250 Google Store voucher, a member rebate of up to S$43, and an additional S$50 trade-in value.

Colour-wise, both the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are available in Snow and Obsidian, while Lemongrass is exclusively for the former and Hazel is for the latter.

The Google Pixel 7 starts from S$999, whereas the Google Pixel 7 Pro retails from S$1,299 for 128GB storage and S$1,449 for 256GB of storage space.

For even more savings, you can put your Google Pixel 7 Pro on the DBS/POSB 0% interest 24-month Instalment Payment Plan and enjoy an additional S$35 off.

To get more information on the device or the promo, check out the official Challenger website or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages. You may also visit the Google Store for the terms and conditions.

Zoom in on the moments that count

In life, there are so many moments that our naked eye can capture clearly, but only fleetingly.

While we’ve been able to zoom in on them with cameras all this while, the photos often turn out grainy and are a poor imitation of what our eyes see.

Thanks to advancements in smartphone camera technology, we can finally preserve images of memories, people, and places from almost anywhere with the clarity that they deserve.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Challenger Singapore.

Featured image courtesy of Challenger Singapore.