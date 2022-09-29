Taiwan Removes Mandatory Covid-19 Quarantine For Arrivals, Rapid Tests Still Required

Taiwan Ends Covid-19 Quarantine Requirement For Arrivals From 13 Oct

If you’ve been dreaming about travelling to the land of bubble tea, we’ve got great news for you.

Starting from 13 Oct, tourists will no longer have to quarantine upon arriving in Taiwan.

The removal of the requirement is part of the island’s ongoing efforts to reopen borders along with the rest of the world.

However, other measures such as a health-monitoring period and rapid testing will still apply.

Taiwan to remove Covid-19 quarantine requirement

On Thursday (29 Sep), Reuters reported that Taiwan will be removing its quarantine requirement for arrivals from 13 Oct.

Previously, those entering the region had to quarantine at home or in hotels for up to two weeks. This was then cut down to three days in June this year.

Speaking to reporters, cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng described the removal of the quarantine as part of ongoing efforts to reopen borders.

A well-vaccinated population and the pandemic being under control have allowed for such a move to be possible.

However, Taiwan News adds that inbound passengers will still need to monitor their health for seven days and take rapid antigen tests.

All arrivals aged two and above will receive four rapid test kits each. They are advised to take a rapid test on the day of arrival or the next day.

During the seven-day period of self-monitoring, travellers who wish to leave their accommodation must have a negative result on the rapid antigen test within 48 hours before doing so.

Other restrictions removed for tourists

Many other restrictions that were previous in place have also been lifted, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

For instance, tourists no longer have to carry out polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests upon arrival.

Visa-free entry for citizens of countries that previously had the status also resumed.

Since the beginning of 2022, Taiwan has had 6.3 million domestic cases.

Most of them involved the more infectious Omicron variant, and more than 99% of the cases showed mild symptoms or none at all.

The relaxation of restrictions is part of the government’s “new Taiwan model”.

Featured image adapted from Timo Volz on Unsplash.