Taiwan Allows S’poreans Visa-Free Entry From 29 Sep, Will End Mandatory Covid-19 Quarantine For Visitors

Taiwan Removes Suspension Of Visa-Free Entry For S’pore From 29 Sep Onwards

Earlier this month, Taiwan announced that travellers from Singapore were among those who do not require a visa to enter the territory. The next day, however, Taiwan reversed the decision, temporarily suspending visa-free entry for travellers from Singapore.

In an update on Thursday (22 Sep), the Taiwan authorities announced that Singaporeans will be able to travel to the island territory for up to 30 days without a visa, starting from 29 Sep.

Additionally, overseas travellers will no longer have to quarantine when they enter Taiwan from 13 Oct.

Taiwan allows Singaporeans visa-free entry

The Bureau of Consular Affairs for Taiwan has updated its restrictions on which visitors are allowed visa-free entry via their website.

Starting from 29 Sep, Singaporeans and Malaysians are among those who can enjoy visa-free entry into Taiwan for up to 30 days.

Back on 6 Sep, Taiwan temporarily suspended visa-free entry for visitors from both countries. This suspension is no longer applicable.

Removal of Covid-19 quarantine for travellers

According to Reuters, Taiwan has also lifted its mandatory requirement for overseas travellers to undergo Covid-19 quarantine.

Starting from 13 Oct, overseas visitors no longer need to undergo quarantine and can simply self-monitor for seven days upon their arrival.

Until then, the mandatory three-day hotel quarantine will still apply to visitors entering Taiwan. They will then have to self-monitor for four days and avoid crowded places as well.

Reuters reports that Taiwan will also be increasing its cap on international traveller arrivals from 10,000 to 60,000.

In addition, visitors arriving will no longer have to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Both of these changes will go into effect next Thursday (29 Sep) as well.

Featured image adapted from Ethan Lin on Unsplash.