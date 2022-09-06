S’pore Temporarily Suspended From Visa-Free Entry To Taiwan, Take Note Before Travelling

Travellers From Singapore No Longer Allowed Visa-Free Entry & Stay Of Up To 30 Days Into Taiwan

On Monday (5 Sep), Taiwan announced that they will allow travellers from certain countries to have visa-free entry, with Singapore being among the territories.

However, it seems that’s no longer the case — Taiwan has reportedly removed Singapore from the list, temporarily suspending visa-free entry for travellers from the country.

As of yet, there has been no official announcement or reason given for Singapore’s temporary suspension.

Travellers from Singapore no longer allowed visa-free entry into Taiwan

According to the Taiwan Bureau of Consular Affairs (BCA) website, Singapore has been added to the list of countries temporarily suspended from having visa-free entry into Taiwan.

Initially, visitors from Singapore could travel to Taiwan without any visa and stay up to 30 days. Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced this via a press release on 5 Sep.

The territory has also re-classified Malaysia under the same category as well. Previously, Malaysian travellers could similarly enjoy visa-free entry and extend their trip for up to 30 days.

The BCA has not yet disclosed a reason for Singapore’s re-categorisation, as well as that of other countries.

Other rules for travel into Taiwan will remain

However, there has been no change to other regulations for travelling to Taiwan.

CECC said in a press conference on 5 Sep that the existing requirement for three days’ quarantine plus four days of “self-initiated epidemic prevention” – known as the “3+4 quarantine protocol” – for all arrivals will remain.

Travellers will also be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival. In addition, the current cap on 50,000 arrivals per week will continue to be in place.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Timo Volz on Unsplash.