GrabFood Rider In Hit & Run Accident On 8 Jul

Food delivery riders spend long hours on the road, travelling to and fro to ensure our orders get to us on time.

But this leaves them susceptible to the many dangers that lie on roads.

On Thursday (8 Jul), a GrabFood rider was involved in a hit and run accident along West Coast Road.

Now, his wife is appealing to the public for witnesses who were at the scene of the accident.

Accident occurred along West Coast Road

The GrabFood rider was travelling along West Coast Road at about 4.30pm on 8 Jul.

That’s when he was involved in a hit and run accident with a car right next to Kent Ridge Secondary School bus stop in the yellow box.

A photo of the accident scene shows the rider on the ground, clutching his left arm in pain as passersby stop to help.

Next to him, his red motorcycle was lying on its side on the road.

GrabFood rider’s wife appeals for accident witnesses

On 9 Jul, the rider’s wife took to Facebook to appeal for witnesses of the accident involving the red motorcycle and car.

She shares that they are seeking information such as the car’s licence plate number and the colour of the car.

Ideally, she hopes to get hold of footage of the accident.

If you have any information that can help, do reach out to the rider’s wife via the number on the Facebook post here.

Wish the rider a speedy recovery

Oftentimes, accidents can catch us off guard and happen so quickly in the blink of an eye that even those involved are unsure of what transpired.

Hopefully, the rider’s family will be able to gather enough information to gain clarity on the accident.

MS News wishes the rider a speedy recovery ahead.

