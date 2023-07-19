S’pore Politicians’ Resignation Letters Get Graded By IG Account, Nicole Seah Scores A+

Instagram Account Mockingbird News Grades Resignation Letters Of Singapore Politicians

There has been a spate of political resignations in the past three days over extramarital affairs, both from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Workers’ Party (WP).

On Monday (17 July), Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui resigned from the PAP, followed by the WP’s Leon Perera and Nicole Seah today (19 July).

Since their resignation letters were posted online, many have scrutinised the documents and given their thoughts.

But few could beat the Instagram page Mockingbird News, which actually gave the resignation letters grades as though they were school assignments and posted the ‘marked’ papers online.

Instagram page gives ‘F’ to PAP resignation letter

Instagram page Mockingbird News posted a series of marked resignation letters on Wednesday (19 July), with comments left for the writers.

The first paper they marked was that of Mr Tan, who resigned as the Speaker of Parliament and from the PAP.

In the end, Mr Tan got an A- for his letter.

“Good attempt. Please cite your sources in the future,” the marker wrote.

The next letter, unfortunately, received a far less merciful grade.

Ms Cheng’s resignation note consisted of just three lines, and the formatting was not up to par for the marker either.

The marker had an issue with how the brief letter was “under [the] minimum word count”. In fact, they pointed out that it was “shorter than a tweet”.

They even suggested that she use ChatGPT next time to help her craft a more acceptable letter.

In the bottom corner of the page is a giant red “F” and instructions to “see” the marker.

WP letters receive A+ and B- grades

Mockingbird News also analysed Mr Perera’s letter, which ultimately got a B-.

Among the comments left on the paper was, “Don’t hope”, referring to how he hopes to devote his time to his family.

The marker also pointed out that the writing “shows little accountability and barely addresses issues”, and asked Mr Perera to “revisit the curriculum”.

Nicole Seah’s letter received the highest grade of out everyone — a sparkling A+.

This is rather unsurprising due to her background in the marketing and communications industry.

Although there were a few comments, the marker acknowledged that Ms Seah “demonstrated accountability and understanding of the source material”.

Resignation letters aren’t usually this public

It’s interesting that we got to see all of the resignation letters as they’re usually private exchanges between employer and employee. Or, in this case, political party and party member.

Predictably, many would have combed through their letters with a fine-toothed comb.

