7-Year-Old Opens Free Grocery Corner At Bukit Batok West Avenue

Even though charitable community initiatives aren’t uncommon in Singapore, one primary school student takes ‘inspirational’ to another level.

7-year-old Shakthi, with her own pocket money savings, has recently turned a corner of her HDB block into a free grocery station.

Providing essential food such as rice, oil, canned goods and Milo, the corner is open to anyone in need. The initiative has been well-received so far.

7-year-old gives out free groceries at Bukit Batok HDB

Speaking to MS News, Mrs Saravanan – Shakthi’s mum – says Shakthi’s primary school has encouraged students to start a passion project during the June holidays.

Wanting to help others in the community, the 7-year-old decided to set up Care & Share Corner with her own savings.

Located on the 2nd floor of Block 170 at Bukit Batok West Ave 8, Shakthi’s grocery corner offers daily essentials such as:

Biscuits/Crackers

Milo

Instant noodle & bee hoon

Cooking oil

Canned food

Despite having a humble selection, Mrs Saravanan “believes in providing things that we ourselves would consume”.

They hope that these basic items can help those in need to tide through the difficult period.

Receives anonymous donations & thank-you notes

The initiative has met with an overwhelmingly positive response, as they’ve had to replenish the stocks every 2 to 3 days.

Thanks to generous donations from the public, Shakthi’s grocery corner now has more selections for those in need.

Sharing an instance of donation on Facebook, the 7-year-old’s mum thanks such kind gestures in making the project possible.

They’ve also received thank-you notes from strangers, who express gratitude towards the mother-daughter duo on behalf of their family.

They write:

I really appreciate the kind gesture and [others] who really need these items [would] do too.

Mrs Saravanan says the 7-year-old exclaims happiness whenever she sees the items being taken up.

Bukit Batok grocery corner open to anyone in need

As there’ll be no questions asked, anyone in need of the groceries is welcome to head down from now till 30 Jun.

If you or people you know could benefit from the corner’s selections, do drop by Block 17 Bukit Batok West Ave 8 any time. It’s on the 2nd floor.

Kudos to mother & daughter for heartwarming initiative

Besides taking a break from schoolwork, Shakthi is spending her June holidays bringing hope to those dealt a blow from the pandemic.

Kudos to the 7-year-old for having a big heart — we can all learn a thing or two from her on helping one another during a difficult time.

