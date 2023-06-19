20 Hamsters Left Abandoned At Bedok Town Park, Residents Urged To Look Out For More

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

20 Hamsters Found Drenched & Abandoned In Bedok Town Park

On Sunday (18 June), a local animal welfare organisation came across a large group of hamsters in Bedok Town Park.

Presumably abandoned, they were left without a cage and had become drenched in the rain.

The organisation has stated that more hamsters may be roaming in the area and has urged people to keep a lookout.

20 hamsters abandoned at Bedok Town Park

Posting to Instagram on Monday (19 June), Hamster Society Singapore (HSS) shared more details about the incident.

They stated they received an alert about a large abandonment of hamsters without a cage around 4.30pm on 18 June at Bedok Town Park.

In addition, the informant who tipped them off sent them videos of the drenched hamsters huddling together in the rain.

Organisation appeals for help in locating other hamsters

Upon reaching the site, volunteers with the organisation were subsequently able to locate most of the 20 hamsters in the area opposite 709 Bedok Reservoir.

An attached video shows them wriggling around in the grass, drenched and shivering.

HSS added that they feared some were still hiding in the surrounding area.

They have urged those nearby to keep a lookout for any hamsters that may still be roaming around.

Those who manage to find the rest of the hamsters can thus alert HSS by messaging them directly on Facebook or Instagram.

