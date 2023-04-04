Harry Potter Actors Behind Weasley Twins & Father Visit S’pore, They Try Making Teh Tarik

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Actors Behind Weasley Twins & Father From Harry Potter In Singapore For Travel Show

The actors behind a few beloved characters in the Harry Potter movies recently wrapped up shooting for the Singapore leg of their travel programme.

Identical twins James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley, were in town to film the second season of ‘Fantastic Friends’.

They were accompanied by their onscreen father, Arthur Weasley actor Mark Williams. Together, they engaged in activities like lion dance and making teh tarik.

Both brothers took to Instagram to share snippets of their experience on our sunny island, which Oliver referred to as a “brilliant destination”.

Singapore is 1 of 8 filming locations for Weasley twins actors’ programme

James and Oliver recently graced our sunny shores for the filming of the second season of their travel programme ‘Fantastic Friends’.

The first season was a six-part series that featured other familiar faces from Harry Potter, including Evanna Lynch aka Luna Lovegood.

Bonnie Wright, who played their onscreen sister Ginny Weasley in the films, also guested in the first season.

In season one, the pair explored countries like Ireland, Dubai, and Iceland.

At each location, they partook in various thrilling activities like water jet-packing, zip-lining, and diving.

According to Deadline, the new season will consist of eight episodes and feature eight different locations.

They include the Swiss Alps, Australia, Chile, and, of course, Singapore, among others.

Other Harry Potter stars, such as Matt Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Alfie Enoch (Dean Thomas), will also be guesting in this new season.

Twins try lion dance & making teh tarik

In their Instagram posts, the twins teased some of the exciting activities they engaged in while in Singapore.

Together with Williams, whom the twins affectionately referred to as “papa” or “dad”, they tried their hand at making our local favourite beverage, teh tarik.

It also appears that they attempted the lion dance as Oliver shared pictures of them posing in troupe attire next to two red lions.

And it seems like James took quite a liking for lion dance, judging from the shots of himself with a lion dance puppet.

The trio also shared cool shots against Singapore’s iconic skyline.

Hope they had fun experiencing our local culture

The official release date for the new season has yet to be announced.

Nevertheless, this peek into the second season is more than enough to make fans buzz in anticipation. Perhaps the show will serve to further introduce Singapore’s unique culture and food scene to a wider audience.

We hope they had fun filming here and look forward to the release of the full episode.

Featured image adapted from @oliver_phelps on Instagram and @jamesphelps_pictures on Instagram.