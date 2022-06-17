HDB Cartoon Questioned For Showing Seemingly Same-Sex Couple, Later Changed To Heteronormative Family

HDB Changes Cartoon After Someone Claims Characters Resemble A Same-Sex Couple

Every now and then, agencies may make amendments to their social media posts to better convey their intended messages. However, as one would know, digital footprints are hard to erase and anyone could trace the earlier versions back if they want to.

Earlier in May, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) shared a cartoon which showed a seemingly same-sex couple hanging their laundry.

Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to question the couple’s genders. Though HDB didn’t issue a response, a check on the same post sometime later showed an unarguably heteronormative family doing the same chores instead.

HDB post cartoon showing supposedly female couple doing chores

On 14 May, HDB shared a cartoon highlighting the convenience of retractable clothes drying racks.

The original illustration appeared to feature two individuals with relatively long hair and fringes.

Upon seeing this, some netizens questioned if the pair was a same-sex couple. After all, the caption above them read “My parents”.

One Facebook user even wondered if the cartoon was an indication that Singapore would legalise same-sex marriages soon, allowing gay couples to buy a BTO flat together.

It’s unclear when the above comment was posted.

HDB amends cartoon & features character with shorter hair

On Thursday (16 Jun) night, HDB appeared to have made a slight amendment to their Facebook post.

Even though there were no changes to the original captions, the cartoon underwent some modifications.

In the new version, the partner standing in the background seems to have a noticeably shorter fringe and distinctly masculine facial features.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the revised and original drawings:

Even though HDB did not comment on the amendment, the “view edit history” function on Facebook showed that the changes were made at about 7.50pm on Thursday (16 Jun).

MS News has reached out to HDB for a statement on this incident. We will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Hope public can focus on the intended message

While the unannounced changes are rather questionable, perhaps we should bear in mind the purpose of the cartoon, which is not to promote any agenda other than the retractable clothes drying rack.

Since some concerns have been raised, however, maybe it would be helpful for HDB to provide a response to clear the air.

Otherwise, let’s not allow our personal perceptions cloud to our judgement of anything, even a harmless poster like this.

Featured image adapted from @fidgetings on Twitter and Housing & Development Board on Facebook