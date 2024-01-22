Helper In S’pore Suffers Brain Inflammation & Stroke, Employer Seeks Donations For Treatment

26-Year-Old Helper Who Suffered Brain Inflammation Needs Donations For Treatment

In Dec 2023, 26-year-old domestic helper Jomhao Veinthutheng was diagnosed with brain inflammation after enduring severe headaches.

Her ordeal took a turn for the worse on 13 Jan when she suffered a stroke.

The following day, she underwent emergency surgery to relieve the pressure in her brain. To date, she remains in the high-dependency ward.

To cover the exorbitant treatment costs, Jomhao’s employer has turned to crowdfunding.

Helper diagnosed with brain inflammation

Speaking to MS News, Jomhao’s employer, Ms Basdeo, revealed that Jomhao is grappling with meningitis, which is an inflammation of the brain. Doctors also detected bacteria in her lung.

Her ongoing treatment involves the use of steroids and different medications.

Unfortunately, the stroke she experienced left her paralysed on the left side of her body, significantly hindering her mobility. The family understands that this disability may be lifelong.

At present, the medical team has yet to ascertain the full extent of the brain damage resulting from the stroke. Further updates will be provided in due course.

Unrest in hometown prevents accessibility to quality medical care

While Ms Basdeo had considered sending Jomhao back to her home in India, she was hesitant to do so due to the ongoing unrest in the region. In Dec 2023, there were at least 13 casualties reported in a gunfight in Manipur, TIME reported.

The turbulent situation in the region would create significant obstacles to accessing quality medical care.

Despite arrangements being made for Jomhao to receive treatment in her hometown under the care of her father, things took a turn when she suffered a stroke on 13 Jan. Given the severity of Jomhao’s condition, Ms Basdeo ultimately sought medical attention for her in Singapore.

Future treatment plans for Jomhao

Ms Basdeo highlighted that Jomhao was recently transferred to the high-dependency ward.

To aid her recovery, Jomhao will undergo a series of crucial procedures, including rehabilitation and physical therapy. These comprehensive efforts would aid in rebuilding Jomhao’s strength and nursing her back to health.

Turned to crowdfunding to appeal for donations

In their efforts to navigate this challenging time, Ms Basdeo and her family contacted relevant organisations such as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the Indian Embassy, and insurers.

However, they discovered that as employers directly responsible for Jomhao’s care, they had to manage the situation themselves.

Ms Basdeo further shared with MS News that her brother had been involved in a traffic accident in September 2022. Since then, she and her older sister have been shouldering responsibilities for the family.

Faced with this new and sudden financial burden, Ms Basdeo turned to the crowdfunding site Go Get Funding to appeal for donations to cover Jomhao’s treatment costs.

Ms Basdeo and her family have set a fundraising goal of S$150,000. At the time of writing, the fundraiser has accumulated more than S$40,000.

Interested parties may extend their help via the Go Get Funding crowdfunding site. Alternatively, they may transfer the donations directly to Ms Basdeo’s contact number at 9723 4619 and indicate “Jomhao” in the description.

All donations will significantly assist Jomhao in her road to recovery.

Featured image courtesy of Ms Basdeo and adapted from Go Get Funding.