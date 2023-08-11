Helper Leaves Elderly Man In Wheelchair Aside While She Uses Phone, Apparently Common In S’pore

Helper Uses Phone While Leaving Elderly Man In Wheelchair Aside

When busy working folk have little time to care for their elderly parents, many often turn to helpers to look after them in their absence.

However, it is not always the perfect solution, with some of these arrangements even ending in tragedy.

Recently, a passerby in Singapore came across a helper using her phone while leaving the elderly man in her care aside in a wheelchair.

Saddened by what he saw, he shared his encounter online, to which Singaporeans remarked that it is sadly a common sight.

Man spotted helper and elderly man in wheelchair at Hougang

This past Wednesday (9 Aug), a Facebook user caused a stir in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group over a photo he posted.

In the shot, a woman whom he referred to as the helper was sitting on a bench at what appeared to be an HDB void deck.

A few steps away from her was an elderly man in a wheelchair, who is purportedly under the care of the helper.

The man faced a bicycle parking area and appeared to be staring off into the distance.

According to the OP, he spotted the helper using her phone at Block 421 along Hougang Avenue 10 while the man sat by himself.

Sharing that he is “new in Singapore”, he said that he is unsure if this is a common sight or what helpers normally do when they bring their elderly ward down for a walk or fresh air.

He also clarified that he does not know the helper or the elderly man personally.

That said, he felt compelled to share this as it was not his first time coming across such a sight. Furthermore, it made him “hurt” to think of something similar happening to an elderly relative of his.

Singaporeans lament that such scenes of helpers neglecting the elderly are common

Many Singaporeans flocked to the comments to give their two cents, many of whom enlightened the OP that this is indeed a common sight.

One commented that there are “many” helpers are doing the same thing, but took pity on the elderly folks affected. They also hoped that the helpers’ employers are aware of this.

Another said that such incidents are even more commonplace in older estates with more elderly residents, with groups of helpers convening while leaving the people in their care to sit by themselves.

They also implied that one cannot expect the helpers to do more as long as their wards remain safe and sound.

One group member said they have even seen worse, citing an instance in which an elderly woman kept pleading with her helper to bring her home to pee but was ignored.

It was allegedly not until the commenter threatened to report the helper’s actions to her employer that she conceded and brought the elderly woman home.

On the other hand, some like this commenter said there may be other reasons for the helper to be so disengaged from their elderly wards.

They recounted a case in which a helper was forced to accompany her employer’s parent from day to night as the employer did not want them to be around during the daytime.

More saddening still was the fact that this reportedly went on every day for years.

Helpers are no substitute for quality time spent together as a family

Having seen two differing perspectives on this issue, what is clear is that it is the elderly who suffer the most in such situations.

Hopefully, this post will encourage those with helpers to keep closer tabs on how they care for their elderly relatives.

At the same time, one should also remember that helpers are no substitute for quality time with a family member. As such, the biggest difference one can make would still be to make time for their loved ones.

