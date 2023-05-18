Myanmar Helper Stabs S’pore Employer’s Mother-In-Law 26 Times, Found Guilty Of Murder

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Myanmar Helper Stabs Elderly Woman To Death, Found Guilty Of Murder

Zin Mar Nwe, a domestic helper from Myanmar, was found guilty of murder on Thursday (18 May).

She had stabbed her employer’s 70-year-old mother-in-law to death following a dispute in 2018.

The judge rejected arguments from the defence that Zin Mar Nwe held diminished responsibility due to various factors, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Helper stabs employer’s mother-in-law after dispute

Court documents show that Zin Mar Nwe was just 17 years old in 2018, although her passport showed she was 23.

Her agent had apparently told her to fake her age, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

She arrived in Singapore on 5 Jan 2018 and worked for two employers before being hired by the victim’s son-in-law on 10 May 2018.

The elderly woman was staying with Zin Mar Nwe’s employers for a month, having flown in from India to Singapore.

On 25 Jun 2018, there was a dispute between Zin Mar Nwe and the victim. The latter then threatened to send her back to her agent the next day.

Fearful of the threat, Zin Mar Nwe took a knife and stabbed the victim 26 times.

She then retrieved her belongings after breaking a lock on a cupboard in the master bedroom.

Zim Mar Nwe got dressed and washed the knife before heading to her maid agency, where she asked for her passport.

However, she heard the agents saying they were about to call her employers and quickly left.

She wandered around Singapore for a few hours before returning to the agency, where police arrested her.

Helper gave fictitious accounts, claimed victim was abusive

Following her arrest, Zin Mar Nwe gave numerous fictitious accounts to the police.

One of her claims was that two men were responsible for murdering her employer’s mother-in-law. She eventually admitted to stabbing the woman.

In court, the helper tried to rely on the partial defence of diminished responsibility.

She said that at the time of the incident, she had mixed anxiety and depressive reaction or adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety and depressed mood.

The defence brought psychiatrist Tommy Tan as an expert witness. He argued that Zin Mar Nwe was in a “dissociative state”, unable to remember or control her actions.

Zin Mar Nwe additionally claimed that the victim had been abusive.

She had scalded her with a heated pan and hit her hands, CNA reported.

ST added that the victim would knock the helper on the head or back with her knuckles whenever the latter didn’t understand her instructions.

Judge rejects arguments of diminished responsibility

In his verdict, Justice Andre Maniam rejected the argument that Zin Mar Nwe, now 22, was in a dissociative state.

This was because she described the stabbing in detail. She was also lucid enough to take the actions she did after the crime.

He also rejected the argument that she had adjusted disorder, although he acknowledged on some occasions that the victim had hit Zin Mar Nwe to get her attention or reprimand her.

The victim also retaliated when the helper accidentally hurt her on some occasions.

But Zin Mar Nwe had not reported the treatment to her employers or anyone else.

“It seems that she was willing to tolerate such treatment, although she was hurt, sad, and felt unappreciated,” Justice Maniam noted.

She did, however, fear going back to Myanmar in debt. This, he said, was what caused her to stab the victim after the latter had threatened her.

Noting that Zin Mar Nwe “has failed to establish the defence of diminished responsibility”, the judge added, “That was the sole basis on which the accused resisted the charge of murder, the elements of which are established on the evidence.”

For murder, she can be sentenced to death or life imprisonment, but prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty.

The case has been adjourned to a later date for sentencing.

