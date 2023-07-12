Man Complains S$12.50 Hokkien Mee At MBS Is Expensive, Gets Schooled For Dining At Tourist Spot

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

S$12.50 Hokkien Mee At MBS Food Court Sparks Debate Online

Certain venues in Singapore, due to their reputations as popular landmarks, may have pricier food options for customers.

This may not be to everyone’s liking, though, and can result in complaints surfacing online.

Such was the case recently at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), where a customer claimed he was charged S$12.50 for Hokkien mee at a food court.

However, when he lamented the price online, many pointed out that it was likely due to the location.

Customer pays S$12.50 for Hokkien mee at MBS food court

Posting to Facebook, a customer shared some details about a particularly pricey meal he’d had at Rasapura Masters Food Court in MBS.

He said it was his first time visiting with his family. Apparently, getting seats was difficult due to the sheer number of diners at the time.

After eventually finding them following a 45-minute wait, the OP said he ended up paying S$12.50 for a plate of Hokkien mee.

He was evidently frustrated by the price, stating, “Things are getting expensive.”

MS News has reached out to Koufu, the owner of Rasapura Food Hall, for a statement on the matter.

Netizens attribute high cost to location

The post has since gained more than 100 comments on Facebook, sparking debate among users.

Many pointed out that in an area like MBS, an iconic location frequented by tourists, the cost of meals would naturally be high.

They also suggested hawker centres as a cheaper alternative.

However, there were those who agreed that S$12.50 for a plate of Hokkien mee was far too pricey.

This isn’t the first time complaints have emerged on social media of expensive meals at MBS.

Earlier this year, another customer had to fork out S$16 for cai png, mistakenly assuming it would be the least expensive option.

In response, the matter was investigated and the tenant received a penalty for providing the customer with an insufficient food portion.

Have you eaten at the MBS food court before? Share your experience in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.