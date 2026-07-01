Man attacks woman with cutter knife in Thailand, says he dislikes overweight people despite weighing 120kg

Homeless man in Bangkok injures Vietnamese woman with cutter knife

A homeless man allegedly attacked a 29-year-old Vietnamese woman with a cutter knife outside a 7-Eleven in Bangkok’s Silom area on 27 June.

After his arrest, the suspect told police he targeted the woman because he disliked overweight people.

Victim sent to hospital for treatment

Police from Thung Maha Mek Police Station were alerted at about 11.30am after the manager of a 7-Eleven reported that a foreign woman had been slashed before the attacker fled the scene.

Using CCTV footage from the area, officers tracked down the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Etsana, also known as Film, in a nearby alley and arrested him.

Police also seized the cutter knife believed to have been used in the attack.

The victim, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Tram, a Vietnamese national working for an advertising company in Thailand, was taken to Kluaynamthai Hospital for treatment after suffering a deep cut to her arm.

According to local reports, the wound required 14 stitches.

Attacker claimed he ‘did not like overweight people’

During police questioning, the suspect admitted to carrying out the attack.

He told officers he disliked overweight women because he himself weighed about 120kg, saying he did not want anyone else to be “fat like him” and wanted to be the only overweight person.

He said seeing the victim walk past made him angry and prompted the attack.

He has since been charged with causing bodily harm.

Man reportedly had history of harassing women

According to residents in the area, the suspect frequently wandered around and had previously harassed overweight women.

Some claimed he had, on earlier occasions, chased and kicked women matching that description, raising concerns about his behaviour before the latest attack.

After receiving treatment, Ms Nguyen returned to Thung Maha Mek Police Station, where she identified the suspect as her attacker.

She also thanked officers for quickly apprehending him using CCTV footage.

Also read: Woman in Thailand chases policeman around with butcher knife in food-related frenzy



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.