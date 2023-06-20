Hotel Guests Lose S$27.4K In Cash & Valuables In Thailand, Room Had Hidden Door Disguised As Mirror

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hotel Guests In Thailand Robbed Of S$27,400 In Cash & Valuables

After checking into a hotel in Kanchanaburi, Thailand on 26 Apr, two groups of guests were robbed of nearly 1 million baht (S$38,600) in cash and valuables.

Upon searching their rooms, they discovered hidden doorways outfitted with locks on the outside.

Despite three months passing since the incident, the victims have not received any updates on the investigations.

The hotel has allegedly refused to offer them compensation as well.

Hotel guests in Thailand allegedly robbed of jewellery & cash

According to The Thaiger, one of the victims was 43-year-old Asana Kaenkaew aka “Por”, who was in Kanchanaburi with his wife and one-year-old daughter to visit his younger brother on 26 Apr.

The family lives in Songkhla, a province in southern Thailand.

They checked into the hotel in the evening and went out for dinner with Por’s brother after that.

Upon returning at 11pm, they went to sleep without any worries for their safety as the hotel’s security guard station was near their room.

Furthermore, the hotel was by the roadside, which had been busy with traffic at the time.

The next morning, however, Por and his wife woke up at 7am to find that their valuables had disappeared.

These included a gold necklace, a gold ring, a diamond ring, valuable amulets, as well as cash worth a total of 710,000 baht (S$27,400).

Discovery of secret doorways inside room

The couple then went to check if they had left the items in their car.

In the process, they met another victim, Pinyo, from a neighbouring room.

Pinyo shared that his wallet and 7,000 baht (S$270) in cash had gone missing as well.

The two men assisted each other in scouring their rooms until they came across two secret doors.

While the doors appeared as mirrors from inside the rooms, they clearly looked like doorways from the other side.

They could even be secured with latches from the outside.

The hotel allegedly did not inform the guests about the secret doorways during check-in, with the owner claiming he installed them to allow mistresses to escape from lovers’ partners.

Hotel refuses to compensate guests

Unfortunately, Por claimed that the hotel has refused to compensate the guests for their losses, The Thaiger reports.

After the incident occurred, the owner of the establishment allegedly claimed that the victims could not prove the existence of the stolen items.

In addition, he refused to take responsibility for guests’ losses if they forgot their valuables in their hotel rooms.

Por shared that officers from the Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station arrived at the scene to gather evidence and conduct investigations.

There had been footprints and fingerprints on the secret door and air conditioning compressors.

Despite this, police reportedly have not updated the victims on the progress of their investigations — three months after the incident happened.

Unsure of what else to do, Por decided to turn to Thai media agencies to shine a light on his plight.

Hopefully, there will be good news soon and the victims will somehow be able to recover what they lost.

