ICA Gets Birthday Cake From M’sia For National Day, Design Features MBS Skyline

Malaysian Immigration Authorities Gift ICA With Birthday Cake For National Day

On Wednesday (9 Aug), Singapore ushered in its 58th National Day and many, including children in a preschool in Choa Chu Kang, celebrated the festivities in their own way.

Amidst the celebrations though, officers of the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) were on duty.

Even so, they were still able to celebrate the occasion in their own way, thanks to a thoughtful gesture by their neighbours across the causeway.

The Malaysia immigration authorities had sent over a birthday cake, wishing them a Happy National Day.

ICA receives birthday cake for National Day

In a Facebook post, the Immigration Office of the Sultan Iskandar Building revealed that they had gifted ICA with a birthday cake for Singapore’s National Day.

On 9 Aug, the Deputy Commander of Woodlands Checkpoint, Tong Weijie, received the cake from Mrs Vimala, the chief of the Sultan Iskandar building at the CIQ complex of Johor Bahru (JB).

They hoped the gesture would symbolise the relationship between the two parties that “jointly protect the safety at the land-crossing of Malaysia [and] Singapore.”

They had also attached a picture of the cake with the post. With a lining of red icing and scattered gold stars, the cake featured an image of the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) skyline.

Johor prince wishes Singapore Happy National Day

In addition, the HRH crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, wished Singapore a Happy National Day.

Posting to Facebook, he said he greatly valued Johor’s friendship with Singapore.

He went on to express his hope that Singapore will maintain its peace and prosperity.

Indeed, such thoughtful gestures are a sign of the close ties that Singapore and Malaysia continue to uphold.

As the years go by, we will hopefully witness more displays of friendship and goodwill.

Featured image adapted from UKK BSI on Facebook.