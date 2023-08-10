Choa Chu Kang Preschool Hosts NDP Celebrations Complete With Tiny Parade Commander & ‘Red Lions’

Choa Chu Kang’s Sparkletots Preschoolers Take Part In NDP Celebrations

The National Day Parade (NDP) at the Padang yesterday (9 Aug) was impressive, but it wasn’t the only spectacular display of patriotism.

Residents of Choa Chu Kang’s Keat Hong area were recently treated to an adorable parade by the local PCF Sparkletots preschoolers.

The children donned tiny parade uniforms and even manoeuvered cardboard tanks and fighter jets.

People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim recorded the creative showcase.

Preschool NDP led by tiny but capable parade commander

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, PAP MP representing the Keat Hong subdivision of Choa Chu Kang, posted a video of the event on his socials on 8 Aug.

To celebrate the nation’s birthday, the students of Sparkletots preschool at Keat Hong’s Block 411 held their own version of the annual NDP.

A tiny, smartly-dressed parade commander led the parade, a toy sword in his grasp. An equally immaculate flag-bearer beside him hoists a Singapore flag even larger than himself.

The parade commander then gives the drill orders for standing at attention and a quick march, in a rousing voice comparable to any platoon sergeant.

The parade then commences, with an enthusiastic announcer calling out all the participants.

What comes next is a magnificent cardboard float of the Changi Airport control tower and presumably, a Singapore Airlines jumbo jet taxi.

Two preschoolers sit within, one dressed in a pilot’s uniform and the other in the iconic air stewardess kebaya.

Of course, no NDP would be complete without the daring Red Lions.

The preschool’s Red Lions glided into the parade, strapped to their “parachute” — an umbrella covered by a red cloth.

Next up, two cardboard firetrucks representing the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rolled in.

Children wearing plastic firefighters’ hats accompany the vehicles. One can’t help but give a happy wave at the camera.

Helpful teachers assist the parade at every turn, while approving parents record and cheer from the sides.

Singapore Armed Forces’ three service branches roll in

Following closely, a tiny helmeted soldier representing the Singapore Army lines up with his cardboard tank.

The “Singapore Navy”, not wanting to be left out, sails in as well, the ship commandeered by a dashing uniformed sailor.

An unmissable staple of any NDP, a fighter jet also makes an exciting appearance.

The vehicles had each been marked with the initials ‘KH-411’, presumably denoting Keat Hong Block 411.

The Merlion makes a guest appearance

Flanking the extreme right of the congregation is another cardboard vehicle — this time representing the Singapore Police Force.

The Merlion itself — or at least a very convincing cardboard cutout — has also taken the time to leave its perch and join in on the parade.

Preschool teachers went above and beyond for NDP

The Keat Hong Sparkletots teachers deserve much praise for their creativity and effort in organising the parade.

Much time clearly went into it, judging by the numerous cardboard props and vehicles.

It surely seemed like a wholesome community experience for everyone involved.

