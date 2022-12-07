S’pore Man Pleads Guilty To Incest Charges With Intellectually Disabled Daughter, Faces 7-8 Years’ Jail

Man Admits To Committing Incest With Intellectually Disabled Daughter

On multiple occasions, a man had his daughter perform sex acts on him, starting in early 2019.

On Wednesday (7 Dec), he pled guilty to two charges of incest. Another two charges will be considered at the time of sentencing.

The victim has an intellectual disability and epileptic. She was also a volunteer worker with MINDS, a voluntary welfare organisation providing services for the intellectually disabled.

The sentencing has been adjourned to late December as the judge needed more time to deliberate.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the offences in question occurred when the man was 57 to 58 years old, while the victim was 24 to 25.

Born out of wedlock and growing up with her maternal grandmother, the victim first met her biological father in 2008 when she was 14. She moved in with her parents in 2014.

In early 2019, the man showed his private parts to the victim, saying it was for sexual education so she could prevent unwanted pregnancies.

He then instructed her to perform a sex act on him, and she acquiesced.

Following this incident, the man told the victim to perform sex acts on him on at least four occasions, to which she complied.

Most of them began with him scolding her for matters, such as accidentally breaking a weight set while exercising or bringing home a used mask found outside.

To apologise and appease his anger, she would have to perform sex acts on him.

The incidents occurred when the man’s wife was working. He instructed her not to inform anyone about the acts, especially her mother.

Told daughter other men might harm her if she was intimate with anyone else

For one instance, in 2019, the victim told her father she felt physically attracted to members of a Korean boy band, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

He then showed her pornographic videos and asked her to perform a sexual act on him. He justified it by saying he was educating her to increase her experience in sexual matters.

The man added that if she serviced other men, they might harm her instead.

Another incident occurred in April 2020 when they ate together in the flat. The victim used her own spoon for a common dish instead of a serving spoon.

This prompted him to shout at her for her lack of hygiene, and he refused to talk to her.

The victim later apologised, sitting close to him and looking at his groin. The man inferred that she was offering a sex act.

She performed the act, which he reminded her to keep secret.

Afterwards, the victim confided in her training officer at MINDS, and a case worker accompanied her to file a police report on 6 Apr that year.

Authorities then transported the victim to a home for the disabled, where she now lives.

IMH assessed victim & father in 2020

Assessing the victim in 2020, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) determined that the victim had an intellectual disability, according to CNA.

She understood her father’s actions were wrong but could not reject him, fearing her parents’ anger and subsequent punishments.

Another report clarified that she could comprehend the nature and consequences of sex acts. Her disability did not impair her ability to consent to them.

IMH had also examined the man in the same year, diagnosing him with major depressive disorder alongside anxious distress. The institute added that he was unlikely to have relapsed during the offences.

There was no link found between his mental health condition and the incidents.

The prosecution has asked for seven to eight years’ jail for the man. In contrast, the defence lawyer has requested three years’ jail, pointing out that his client was remorseful.

Principal District Judge Toh Han Li has adjourned the sentencing to 23 Dec.

