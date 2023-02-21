India Company Locks Employees’ Computers After Office Hours, Praised For Promoting Work-Life Balance

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Company In India Locks Employees Out Of Office System After Working Hours

Working full-time in companies can often lead to a notoriously poor work-life balance. This could lead to burnout, but if your employer were compassionate, it would be nice to know they’ve got your back.

A company in India has gained recognition for promoting better work-life balance among employees.

They have installed an automatic notification system in their computers, informing employees to go home after working hours.

Company in India locks employees’ computers with ‘WARNING!!!’ notification

A week ago, Human Resources (HR) specialist Tanvi Khandelwal shared the practice her employers at SoftGrid Computers had implemented via LinkedIn.

Khandelwal said that her employer had placed a special reminder on her desktop, which locks her out of it after working hours.

A notification will inform her that her shift is over and the office system will shut down in 10 minutes.

“Please go home,” the notification adds, making the order mandatory with an exclamation mark.

“No more calls and emails outside business hours,” Khandelwal marvelled. “Isn’t this fantastic?”

She added that this was the reality of working in their office, which advocates for flexible working hours and a “happy environment”.

CEO wants employees to spend time with families & loved ones

Speaking to Reuters partner ANI, Chief Executive of SoftGrid Computers Ajay Golani said the computers came equipped with an in-built notification system.

Reuters reports that a notification would pop up once an employee’s shift ended, informing them to go home.

The thought behind this is providing employees a good work-life balance so that they can spend time with their families and loved ones.

One of 40 employees at the firm, Kritika Dubey, said the notification helped her leave the office on time. In addition, she now had time to fulfil other responsibilities at home.

LinkedIn users point out flaws with the system

The post has now grown viral on LinkedIn, with many praising the well-intentioned system of SoftGrid Computers.

However, some pointed out that the automatic notification could be a double-edged sword for employees.

For instance, some might feel pressured to meet deadlines early or finish their work within the shift. They would also have to clock in on time to make the most of their day.

Others argued that the system could sour client relations if employees were locked out during important discussions.

They additionally noted the potential of losing work if computers stopped working in the middle of a project.

Either way, SoftGrid Computers’ move seems like a step in the right direction towards improving work-life balance for employees.

Perhaps after some fine-tuning, more firms might follow their example and improve their employees’ working culture.

