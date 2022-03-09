Inmates In Singapore Not Allowed To Shadow Box, Prevents Conflicts In Cells

Boxers and martial artists often shadow box to practise their moves and keep themselves light on their feet.

Source

Often seen as a form of warm-up or exercise, many would not expect the subject of shadow-boxing to be discussed in Parliament.

Responding to a parliamentary question on Tuesday (8 Mar), Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim shared that inmates in Singapore are not allowed to shadow box in their jail cells.

Source

Inmates, however, are allowed to engage in less-intensive activities like “stretching exercises”.

Inmates not allowed to shadow box, but may do stretching exercises

Responding to a question by MP Leon Perera on Tuesday (8 Mar), Prof Faishal shared that inmates in Singapore are not allowed to shadow box in their cells.

Prof Faishal elaborated that inmates can only do stretching exercises in their cells and that they shouldn’t be strenuous in nature.

Explaining the rule prohibiting vigorous exercises, Prof Faishal said inmates may claim that they are exercising when they are, in fact, shadow-boxing, or worse still, sparring.

Allowing such activities would therefore pose challenges “to maintaining good order and discipline” in the institutions.

Another reason for the restriction is that conflicts may arise between inmates. Most jail cells house up to 4-8 inmates and the lack of space for vigorous exercise can lead to clashes.

Even though inmates might not be able to engage in vigorous exercises in their cells, Prof Faishal assured that there are numerous programmes to occupy their time in prison.

As of end-2021, about 40% of inmates attend skills training, while 30% attend work programmes.

Netizens criticise shadow boxing ban

Responding to a The Straits Times (ST) article covering Prof Faishal’s response, many netizens expressed mixed reactions to the news.

One netizen pointed out that inmates who shadow-box may conversely help prison officers assess their behaviour better.

Source

However, some support the restriction, claiming that inmates may become harder to handle as a result of these rigorous exercises.

Source

Other netizens managed to find humour in the whole episode, saying that the shadow-boxing ban might end up being the start of a slippery slope.

Source

Another quipped that they distinctly remember the rules being different in Prison Break.

Source

Hope inmates will keep fit & healthy while serving sentence

While the ban on shadow boxing might seem surprising to many of us, we’re sure the authorities have their reason for doing so — which we might not be privy to.

We hope inmates will participate in other physical exercises to keep themselves fit and healthy while serving their sentences.

What is your opinion on shadow boxing in prison? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from change.org.