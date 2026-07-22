Itea launches SG61 strawberry series & limited-edition merch, crack secret codes for S$0.61 drinks

Itea launches SG61 strawberry drinks, limited-edition merch, and S$0.61 deals for National Day

If there are two things Singaporeans can agree on, they are celebrating National Day and cooling down with a refreshing drink.

This year, homegrown beverage brand itea is bringing both together with its new SG61 Strawberry Series, limited-edition merchandise, and 7,000 drink vouchers that let customers enjoy selected beverages for just S$0.61.

It’s a fitting brand to lead the charge: itea is the Principal Partner and Official Tea Beverage Brand of National Day Parade 2026, joining the celebrations for Singapore’s 61st birthday under the campaign theme, “City of Love, A Future of Joy”.

Three refreshing strawberry creations for SG61

Inspired by tropical flavours and Singapore’s iconic Merlion, the SG61 Strawberry Series features three fruity creations priced from S$3.90, ranging from a light tea-based refresher to a creamy cheese foam-topped treat.

Green tea lovers can go for the Merlion Berry Green Tea (S$3.90), which combines strawberry with perfume lemon for a light, tangy, and fruity finish.

For something icy enough to take the edge off Singapore’s heat, the Merlion Berry Frost (S$3.90) is a strawberry slush bursting with bright, fruity sweetness.

Rounding out the trio is the Merlion Berry Shiok (S$4.20), a creamy strawberry slush topped with rich cheese foam.

The lightly savoury topping balances the drink’s fruity sweetness, giving it a richer finish without making it feel too heavy.

Limited-edition SG61 merchandise available at itea

The drinks aren’t the only National Day exclusives making an appearance, as itea has also rolled out a collection of limited-edition SG61 merchandise featuring specially designed artwork celebrating Singapore’s 61st birthday.

The collection includes a tote bag, sticker sheet, cup sleeve, and acrylic keychain, giving collectors a few more red-and-white keepsakes to add to their National Day stash.

To get your hands on them, simply purchase any drink to receive one limited-edition sticker, capped at one per order.

Those ordering a large drink can also top up S$0.60 to redeem either a limited-edition keychain or tote bag, though this add-on is available for in-store purchases only.

Meanwhile, every medium drink purchased from now till 24 July comes with a free limited-edition cup sleeve.

From 25 July onwards, the sleeve will be given with every medium or large drink.

All merchandise is available in limited quantities and while stocks last.

Guess the secret code to enjoy an SG61 drink for S$0.61

Those with sharp eyes and fast fingers may also be able to score an SG61 Strawberry Series drink for just S$0.61.

A total of 7,000 vouchers will be released through several secret-code drops, with clues shared on itea’s Instagram page.

Customers must enter the correct code through the itea mobile app, with vouchers issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here are the upcoming drop timings and redemption details:

25 July, 11am to 11.59pm: 400 vouchers, redeemable from 25 to 31 July

1 to 9 Aug, daily from 10am to 11.01am: 6,100 vouchers, redemption period to be announced

Customers who enter the correct code during the 25 July drop but miss out on one of the 400 S$0.61 drink vouchers will still receive an S$0.61 discount voucher with no minimum spend, valid on any itea product except ice cream items.

However, this additional reward will not apply during the National Day finale.

All vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and terms and conditions apply.

Also read: Lumine S’pore spotlights 3 local brands this National Day, shop exclusive items till 31 Aug

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Featured image courtesy of itea.