Jaywalking pedestrian hit by car at Bukit Batok, sent to hospital

Pedestrian hit by car while jaywalking at Bukit Batok

A female pedestrian was hit and flung to the ground by an oncoming car while jaywalking along Bukit Batok West Ave 5.

The accident occurred on Tuesday (23 June) at 6.38pm near the Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC), reports Shin Min Daily News.

Victim runs out in front of moving sedan

Dashcam footage uploaded to the Facebook page SGRV ADMIN showed a long queue of vehicles from the driving centre stationary on the left lane.

Unexpectedly, a female pedestrian suddenly dashed out in front of one of the moving cars.

Her jaywalking attempt ultimately failed, and the oncoming car was unable to brake in time.

The vehicle hit the woman, sending her flying onto the ground.

Caught lying motionless after crash

The video showed the pedestrian lying motionless on the road after the impact, drawing the attention of nearby passersby.

Near the end of the footage, a driving instructor can be seen stepping out of a vehicle to check on the injured woman.

Other photos circulating online showed that at least one ambulance and one police car arrived at the scene shortly after.

SPF said woman was taken conscious to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that it received a report about an accident involving a car and a pedestrian along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 towards Brickland Road at 6.45pm.

A 20-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to the hospital, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) disclosed that one person was taken to the National University Hospital for treatment.

Also read: 86-year-old male pedestrian sent to hospital after accident with motorcycle in Chinatown



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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.