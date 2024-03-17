JB infrastructure for 140km/h Electric Train Service may be ready by end-2024: M’sia Transport Minister

JB electric train route extension from Gemas will be complete by 2025

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said a southern extension to the electric train route from Gemas in Negeri Sembilan to Johor Bahru (JB) will be complete in April 2025.

The KTM Electric Train Service (ETS) currently runs from Padang Besar in Perlis, near the Malaysian border in Thailand, to Gemas.

After the extension is complete, the line will connect to JB, which is close to Singapore.

KTM ETS southern link to Johor Bahru to be complete in 2025

Responding to a question from MP Wong Shu Qi, Mr Loke said the Gemas-Johor Bahru Twin Track project will be complete on 21 April 2025, Berita Harian reported.

He added that the Railway Asset Corporation is working to acquire new electric train sets on lease. KTM Komuter services in the southern sector will later use these vehicles, he explained in Parliament on Thursday (14 March).

According to KTM Berhad, ETS trains can “travel up to 140 km/h (87 mph) on an electrified metre gauge rail line”. Due to this, they fall under the category of Higher Speed Rail train service.

Mr Loke shared that the Johor government has proposed additional stations, especially between Kempas and JB.

“We also encourage cooperation with the private sector where if there is a housing project, the developer will build station facilities because it will add value to the development,” he added.

He gave the example of Segambut station to make his case.

Gemas-Johor Bahru infrastructure should be complete by end-2024

Updating on the ETS project’s progress, Mr Loke estimated that the infrastructure of the electric twin railway line between Gemas and JB will be ready by the end of the year.

Should it stay on schedule, the infrastructure will allow the extension of the ETS to Johor Bahru Station. The service currently ends at Gemas Station and includes a stop at Kuala Lumpur (KL).

In addition to the infrastructure, the government has procured 10 new electric train sets. Authorities expect the usage of these sets in stages from the end of this year to “support the operation of ETS services in the southern sector”.

Government won’t spend money on High-Speed Rail if project resumes

When asked about the return of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore (KL-Singapore) High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, Mr Loke explained that MyHSR Corp had submitted a preliminary report of the proposal paper to the Transport Monitory.

“The Ministry of Transport will submit the report to the Cabinet for approval,” he said.

Mr Loke also noted the need to not involve a financial injection from the government. Instead, he said that the project would receive financing from the private sector. The Cabinet’s decision will thus consider the financial implications for the government.

