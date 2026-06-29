American offered S$180K job in S’pore asks if he would ‘be crazy to leave US’

American Redditor asks if he should leave US to accept job offer in Singapore

A 32-year-old American has sparked discussion on Reddit after asking whether he would be “crazy” to leave the United States (US) for a job in Singapore.

The man said he had been offered a role paying about S$180,000 a year, but people around him believed relocating would be a mistake.

American weighs move to Singapore

Posting on the r/askSingapore on 19 June, the Original Poster (OP) said the annual salary offered was around S$180,000.

The OP added that they understood the salary to be a “pretty solid” income in Singapore.

They also noted that they were not considering the move out of financial necessity, as they had about US$400,000 (S$516,900) in savings.

Despite the seemingly attractive opportunity, many people around them believed moving to Singapore would be a “mistake”.

According to the OP, they argued that staying in America would offer better career opportunities, greater long-term earning potential, larger homes, and more personal freedom.

OP says everyday life in Singapore feels ‘better’

The OP, however, said his own visits to Singapore had left him with a very different impression.

“Every time I visit Singapore, I leave feeling like the day-to-day quality of life is just…better,” they said.

They cited Singapore’s safety, reliable public transport, cleanliness, and healthcare as factors that appealed to them.

The OP acknowledged that owning a landed property in Singapore would likely be out of reach, but said that was not a priority for them.

“I care more about what everyday life feels like,” they explained.

They then turned to those who had lived in both countries, asking whether they would make the move given the same circumstances.

Most netizens encourage OP to give it a shot

The post quickly attracted responses from netizens, many of whom encouraged the OP to give Singapore a try.

One Redditor pointed out that moving to Singapore did not have to be a permanent decision and that he could always return to the US if it did not work out.

Another commenter said spending a few years overseas would provide valuable exposure and life experience, even if he eventually decided to move back.

A fellow American living in Singapore said they’d “pick Singapore over the US any day”.

Others, however, reminded the OP that Singapore’s rental market can be expensive and advised him to factor housing costs into his decision.

Also read: Expat asks if ‘S’pore acne’ is a thing after having pimples & clogged pores since moving here

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