Expat asks if ‘S’pore acne’ is a thing after having pimples & clogged pores since moving here

Woman develops acne after moving to Singapore from France

A foreigner working in Singapore has asked whether “Singapore acne” is a real thing, after noting that her skin has worsened since relocating here.

She first shared her concerns in a TikTok video posted on 17 March.

While noting that she is very happy living and working in Singapore, the woman revealed that the move came with the unexpected downside of acne issues.

Expat troubled by acne

Audrey Thiloy, 28, a mobile app developer, told MS News that she began noticing pimples and clogged pores about three weeks after moving here from France.

“Living in Singapore is bringing me a lot of joy but also a lot of pimples and clogged pores I never had before,” she said in the video.

Ms Thiloy shared that her initial reaction was one of “surprise and frustration”.

“I had never really struggled with acne before, so it caught me off guard,” she said.

She figured that the heat and humidity in the tropical city are the likely culprits.

The difference in climate has led her to reconsider her skincare routine, specifically the products she used.

“In France, my skin was used to a cooler and drier climate, so heavier creams and richer products worked well,” said Ms Thiloy.

“Here, the constant humidity means those same products can clog pores almost immediately.”

Therefore, she feels that the challenge lies in finding lightweight and non-comedogenic alternatives that still feel comfortable on her skin.

Netizens share their secrets to good skin

Her post has since resonated with netizens, who wasted no time in offering her some skincare tips.

One commenter recommended Innisfree, a popular South Korean cosmetics brand, while another advised her to always keep hydrated with mineral water.

And while some suggested more natural tips such as eating “more tomatoes and cucumbers”, others urged her to get a professional opinion from a dermatologist instead.