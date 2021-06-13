JVD’s Shield Air Purifier With A Self-Disinfecting Filter Makes WFH A Breeze

Since work from home (WFH) became the new norm in the first lockdown last year, many of us have probably adjusted to being cooped up indoors.

But between mum’s cooking and the random smells from your neighbour’s house, the indoor air can get a little uncomfortable. In a pandemic, especially, the need for clean air is as dire as ever.

Enter JVD’s revolutionary air purifier, aptly named The Shield, which will let you and your family breathe easy at home, without much of a hassle.

With its self-disinfecting filter, you can continue picking the right playlist for productive WFH seshs or choosing your next meal delivery without worrying over stagnant, unclean air at home.

Here’s how you can say goodbye to days of putting up with questionable scents in your comfy abode forever.

JVD Shield Air Purifier deep cleans the air for your WFH space

Even as we spend more time indoors these days, hygiene remains at the top of everyone’s agenda. You’d be surprised to know that indoor air quality could be worse than outdoors, so purifying the air at home can go a long way towards protecting your health.

Knowing that The Shield Air Purifier has been tested and verified to kill 99.97% of airborne bacteria and viruses indoors will thus put your mind at ease.

And yes, that includes the wretched Covid-19. The wipeout is done in 30 minutes, proving that the best defence is a great offence.

The Shield Air Purifier emits naturally-occurring plasma ions into the air, which carry the following benefits:

Break down bacteria, mold & viruses

Remove odours

Reduce toxic gases, allergens & static electricity of dust

The efficacy of the Shield reaches up to 60 sqm, which ensures total coverage of clean air in any bedroom or living room.

So no matter where you may set up camp, the Shield Air Purifier can turn any space at home into a clean and comfortable WFH office.

Never change a filter ever again with Shield Air Purifier

From replying emails to completing chores, the blurred lines between WFH and rest may leave you with little time and energy to check on the Shield’s HEPA filter.

While most filters require changing every 3 – 6 months, JVD’s proprietary Smart Mineralization® Technology means the filter automatically disinfects itself. The patented technology essentially disinfects the air inside and outside the device.

That’s not only 1 less chore to do, but also 1 less risk of exposure to trapped viruses and bacteria one may come into contact with when changing filters.

With a lifespan of at least 3 years, you can rest easy knowing you’ll never have to change a filter anytime soon, leaving you with more time to deal with other tasks on your to-do list.

Sleek geometrical design for any modern home

HDB homes come in all shapes and sizes these days, with thematic spaces looking like a traditional Japanese ryokan or a chic Balinese villa.

No matter how your unit looks, the Shield Air Purifier’s all-steel geometric design complements any setting.

Designed by renowned French designer Ramy Fischler, the hexagonal air purifier stands at just 45cm by 30cm, making it a compact and exquisite masterpiece to put in any living room or bedroom.

The device comes in 5 different colours, making it an easy addition for all conscious and aspiring homemakers:

Bronze

Cream White

Matte Black

Malachite Green

Sapphire Blue

Get JVD’s air purifier for your home at lower prices

Other than masks and hand sanitisers, investing in an air purifier helps enhance overall health and safety at home.

And with JVD’s Shield Air Purifier, not only will you have fresher, cleaner air at home, but also a nice little pizzazz to accessorise the interiors too.

You can find the Integrated Air Purifier and Sterilizer – which costs $1,488 after a 21% discount – on their website, along with many other useful everyday products that revolutionise home living.

JVD is currently offering an additional 5% off all items in their lifestyle section. All you need to do is sign up as a member.

You can also check them out on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for your air-purifying needs.

Keep the air at home clean without much effort

While WFH continues to become the default, we should make the most out of it.

Creating an environment that’s both safe and conducive so we can work and relax in peace is something you can achieve with a device like a no-maintenance yet effective air purifier.

You’d be forgiven if you think we’ve just stepped into 2021, but with 6 months to go, we believe it’s high time for some new changes in our lives — starting with the air we breathe.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with JVD.

