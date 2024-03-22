‘Just a country of small island Karens’: Ronny Chieng slams S’pore on Instagram

Ronny Chieng calls Singaporeans small island Karens in strongly worded Instagram story

On Thursday (21 March), Malaysian-born comedian Ronny Chieng uploaded an Instagram story lambasting Singaporeans.

In his post, he labelled Singaporeans “small island Karens” with no perspective on the world.

His words have since been reposted to Reddit, with netizens expressing a mixture of views on the matter.

Some say his opinion isn’t wrong; others were puzzled as to what sparked his rant.

Ronny Chieng labels Singaporeans as small island Karens

Chieng, who rose to fame through his stint as a senior correspondent for ‘The Daily Show’, posted the story to his Instagram account on 21 March.

He started his statement by saying:

This is apropos of nothing but it’s a mistake to listen to any Singaporean about current affairs other than Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

“They are just a country of small island Karens with main character syndrome who literally think they have all the answers despite having zero perspective on the world,” Chieng continued.

He then concluded his statement with a quip: “Great chilli crab though.”

Redditors take offense to statement

A netizen subsequently reposted a screenshot of the story to Reddit, where it has gained significant attention from users.

More than a few users took offense to what Chieng said in his Instagram story, with one of them pointing out that he seemed to have a lot of “vitriol” for Singapore.

Others also noted that he’d expressed such a controversial opinion whilst having studied in Singapore, with his mother based in the country as well.

However, there were some netizens who argued that his background in Singapore gave him the right to his own perspectives of the country.

Some also pointed out that it was nothing unusual coming from a comedian.

Back in September last year, Chieng also turned up in Singapore for a one-night show at The Star Theatre.

The reason behind his statement on Instagram remains unclear.

