Comedian Ronny Chieng To Stage One-Night-Only Show In S’pore, Presales Start 18 July

Comedian Ronny Chieng To Stage One-Night-Only Show In S'pore, Presales Start 18 July

Latest News Things To Do

Get ready for an evening full of laughter.

By - 17 Jul 2023, 5:21 pm

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Comedian Ronny Chieng Announces Show In Singapore On 13 Sep

Malaysian-born comedian Ronny Chieng rose to fame in recent years as a senior correspondent for ‘The Daily Show’.

Source: Ronny Chieng on Facebook

He’s also dabbled in acting, with roles in movies such as ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

The star will now be returning to Singapore for a one-night-only show at The Star Theatre on 13 Sep.

Presales will begin on 18 July, while general sales will commence the day after.

Ronny Chieng returns for 1-night show in Singapore

Event promoter Now/Live took to Instagram earlier today (17 July) to announce the exciting news.

Source: @nowliveasia on Instagram

For one night only on 13 Sep, Chieng will be staging a show at The Star Theatre.

Interested fans can sign up for the Now/Live mailing list before 10pm on 17 July for the presale link. Now/Live will then send out an email containing the link at 9am on 18 July.

Presales for tickets to the show will commence at 10am on the same day, ending at 11.59pm. As for general sales, it will officially start on 19 July at 10am.

Details on the ticket prices and categories available have not yet been revealed.

Known for ‘The Daily Show’ & movie roles

Born in Johor Bahru, Chieng grew up in Singapore and rose to fame through his role as a senior correspondent for Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’.

Source: The Daily Show on YouTube

Best known for his ‘Everything Is Stupid’ segment, he became a stalwart of the show alongside other iconic comedians like Trevor Noah.

Source: Ronny Chieng on Facebook

Chieng also starred in numerous movies such as Marvel’s ‘The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, ‘Joyride’, and most recently, Disney+’s ‘American Born Chinese’.

Source: Cinemablend

So if you’d like to spend an evening full of laughter, this is definitely the show for you.

Don’t hesitate to sign up for the presale link as tickets are sure to sell out fast.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ronny Chieng on Facebook.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Sudeshna Dhar
Sudeshna Dhar
  • More From Author