Comedian Ronny Chieng To Stage One-Night-Only Show In S’pore, Presales Start 18 July

Comedian Ronny Chieng Announces Show In Singapore On 13 Sep

Malaysian-born comedian Ronny Chieng rose to fame in recent years as a senior correspondent for ‘The Daily Show’.

He’s also dabbled in acting, with roles in movies such as ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

The star will now be returning to Singapore for a one-night-only show at The Star Theatre on 13 Sep.

Presales will begin on 18 July, while general sales will commence the day after.

Event promoter Now/Live took to Instagram earlier today (17 July) to announce the exciting news.

Interested fans can sign up for the Now/Live mailing list before 10pm on 17 July for the presale link. Now/Live will then send out an email containing the link at 9am on 18 July.

Presales for tickets to the show will commence at 10am on the same day, ending at 11.59pm. As for general sales, it will officially start on 19 July at 10am.

Details on the ticket prices and categories available have not yet been revealed.

Known for ‘The Daily Show’ & movie roles

Born in Johor Bahru, Chieng grew up in Singapore and rose to fame through his role as a senior correspondent for Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’.

Best known for his ‘Everything Is Stupid’ segment, he became a stalwart of the show alongside other iconic comedians like Trevor Noah.

Chieng also starred in numerous movies such as Marvel’s ‘The Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, ‘Joyride’, and most recently, Disney+’s ‘American Born Chinese’.

So if you’d like to spend an evening full of laughter, this is definitely the show for you.

Don’t hesitate to sign up for the presale link as tickets are sure to sell out fast.

