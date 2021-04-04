KFC Singapore Launches Golden Durian Mochi & Tango Spice Chicken

When KFC first launched the Golden Durian Mochi in Malaysia last August, we waited with bated breath, hoping it will soon reach our shores too.

Now, the time has finally come for all durian lovers to rejoice.

KFC has announced that they are launching the Golden Durian Mochi here in Singapore starting from 7 Apr.

Image courtesy of KFC

They will also be introducing a new chicken flavour, KFC Tango Spice, to literally spice up their menu.

KFC Golden Durian Mochi launches on 7 Apr

There’s nothing more pleasantly pungent than the sweet smell of the king of fruits.

Starting from 7 Apr, you’ll be able to enjoy KFC’s delectable rendition of durian dessert with their Golden Durian Mochi.

Image courtesy of KFC

It’s the perfect way to kick off the durian season here in Singapore.

Take a bite of this fried chewy mochi, and you can expect molten durian lava, made of premium D24 filling, to ooze into your mouth.

The Golden Durian Mochi will be available at $3.45 for 5 pieces.

It will be sold for a limited time only all KFC outlets except the Singapore Zoo.

New Tango Spice chicken

If you’re paying a visit to KFC to get your hands on the Golden Durian Mochi, you’ll probably be feasting on their fried chicken as well.

You can consider ordering another newly released item — the KFC Tango Spice chicken.

Image courtesy of KFC

Tango Spice chicken looks set to satisfy the taste buds of those who love their crispy chicken with a little spice.

This Argentina-inspired dish is marinated in spicy chimichurri before it is fried to a crispy golden perfection and sprinkled with paprika. A spritz of tangy lime is squeezed on it before serving.

A 2-piece Tango Spice chicken meal will set you back $8.95.

Image courtesy of KFC

Other options like the Tango Spice 2-piece box, 5-piece meal and Sharing Feast are also available.

This will be sold for a limited time only at all KFC outlets except Singapore Polytechnic and Singapore Zoo.

Limited-edition masks

KFC is also launching a collection of chic, limited-edition face masks so you can show off your love for fried chicken while staying safe.

Starting from 14 Apr, top up $1.95 with any purchase and you can get your hands on these KFC-themed masks.

Image courtesy of KFC

There are 2 designs, a day look with adorable KFC chickens on it and a night look featuring unique KFC prints.

You will be limited to 2 masks per transaction.

Finally, we don’t need to be envious of Malaysia anymore

When we first heard the news that KFC Malaysia was launching the durian mochi, we were green with envy as we hoped we could make weekend trips to JB for a taste.

Now, we won’t have to feel envious of Malaysia anymore as it looks like KFC Singapore has exciting releases lined up for us this month.

