ACRES Rescues Kingfisher Found Glued On Trap

Some estates in Singapore may have issues dealing with pests like rodents, and so deploy glue traps to catch them.

However, a side effect is that other animals may get caught in the traps.

One netizen found a kingfisher bird glued on a trap at Lorong Ah Soo Market’s carpark on Saturday (20 Feb).

Source

The case was handed over to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), and they reportedly picked up the kingfisher, who was still alive, at 6.09pm.

ACRES said the kingfisher is in recovery, and urged the public to not use glue traps as they’re a cruel way to deal with animals.

Kingfisher glued to trap

A friend of the netizen had apparently found the kingfisher glued to the trap at the Lorong Ah Soo market carpark.

Source

It seems a lizard also got caught on the trap, but its status is currently unknown.

Apparently, the glue trap was meant for pests, but the kingfisher inadvertently got caught in it after the trap wasn’t disposed of.

His friend reportedly brought the kingfisher home after finding it, and the netizen collected it after work.

Almost an hour later, ACRES collected the kingfisher, which was still alive.

ACRES urges against using glue traps

ACRES told MS News that the kingfisher is currently recovering, and they’re in the process of removing the glue.

Image courtesy of ACRES

However, many of his tail feathers were lost in the process, as is often the case with birds stuck on glue traps.

This might affect his ability to fly.

ACRES explained that kingfishers rely on their ability to fly to hunt, and if unable to fly to their full potential, they may starve and die in the wild.

They also urged the public to not use glue traps, as they will lead to a slow, painful, and cruel death no matter which animal it traps.

Source

ACRES’ 24-hour wildlife rescue team saves many animals from such glue traps, including snakes.

Some of them may pass away from ingesting the glue as well.

Good that kingfisher is recovering

While we’re glad that the kingfisher is in recovery, their life is still precarious given they may be unable to hunt for a while.

This is an illustration of how glue traps can cause harm and results in slow, cruel deaths. Even the lizard wasn’t spared.

We advise on other methods in dealing with pests that don’t involve poison or glue traps.

If you see a wild animal in distress, do call the 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline at 97837782.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.