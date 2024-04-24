Eta Aquarids meteor shower to illuminate S’pore sky in May, likely brighter than Lyrids

Eta Aquarid meteors to light up the S’pore sky in early May

Earlier this week, the Lyrid meteor shower peaked over Singapore’s sky. Fanfare for the phenomenon was relatively muted due to poor visibility.

However, stargazers will soon have something else to look forward to as the Eta Aquarids are set to dazzle Singapore’s night skies next Sunday (5 May) or the following Monday (6 May).

Besides being bigger and brighter than the Lyrids, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower is expected to peak over dark skies.

Eta Aquarid meteors are debirs produced by Halley’s Comet

The Eta Aquarid meteors are one of two celestial events that happen each year due to the Halley’s Comet orbit around the Sun.

The Eta Aquarid meteors are, in fact, debris left behind by the Halley’s Comet as it orbits around the Sun.

Even though the recent Lyrids meteor shower might be a disappointing affair, the Eta Aquarid meteors are expected to coincide with dark skies.

In response to CNA‘s queries, the Singapore Science Centre Observatory (SCOB) shared that skygazers in the Northern Hemisphere, where Singapore is located, can catch about 30 meteors per hour.

Advisable to catch meteors from dark location

As for the best viewing spot, SCOB recommends viewing the Eta Aquarids from a dark location after midnight.

There are, however, other factors that may affect their skywatchers’ viewing experience.

For instance, visibility can be hindered by unfavourable weather conditions and cloud cover.

On the flip side, skywatchers can increase their chances of catching the meteors at locations with “minimal light pollution”. These include:

Nature parks

Beaches

Reservoirs

Stargazers need not invest in special equipment to enjoy the phenomenon. However, astronomy website Space said it’s advisable to spend at least 30 minutes adjusting to the dark.

Other meteor showers expected later this year

Those who are unable to view the Eta Aquarids can still look forward to other celestial events like the Perseids and Geminids later this year.

SCOB estimates that the annual Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak over Singapore on 12 and 13 Aug.

Meanwhile, the Geminids meteor shower is expected to peak on the night of 13 Dec and into the early hours of 14 Dec.

Apart from meteor showers, four supermoons will occur from August to November.

